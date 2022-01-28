the ‘South Korean Demon Slayer’ becomes Action RPG, here is the first gameplay video

After unveiling The Seven Deadly Sins Origin, Netmarble expands its videogame offer by linking up with the South Korean anime Solo Levening to give shape to an exciting rolistic action destined to land on PC and consoles.

The ARPG transposition of Solo Leveling, the “South Korean Demon Slayer” with over 14 billion views overall, resumes and readjusts the deeds of the heroes of webtoon by Redice Studio to make us take the via degli Hunter, a guild of wandering hunters called to cleanse the world of the progeny of monsters that have appeared on this dimensional plane thanks to mysterious portals.

Just take a look at the very first gameplay scenes packaged by Netmarble to realize the high quality rate of this work which, taking its cue from blockbusters such as Devil May Cry, will offer a very fluid combat system full of combos and special abilities. and arcane powers to unlock.

In announcing the Action RPG of the anime Solo Leveling, the Asian developers promise to offer fans of the genre a cinematic title, an adventure with a compelling story and a layered play system. We therefore remain waiting to know the indicative launch window of this project and the range of platforms on which it will see the light, even if from the scenes admired in the Gameplay Reveal we can easily hypothesize its arrival only on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. not before the second half of 2022.