the South Korean show that reinvented survival drama

I finished watching Squid Game last weekend. Honestly when my daughter, passionate about drama, said to me “Mom let’s see Squid Game” I was not very convinced. We have very different tastes. The slowness of the first episode was making me give up. The cruelty of the second episode was making me ban the series from my daughter. Then she, 12, made me think.

Why does Squid Game deserve to be seen?

For those who have never approached a drama like me this is a tough start. Hard, direct and raw. But real. Strong in some scenes, so splatter that it doesn’t bother you because you know it’s fake. But the underlying themes are important. And those who stop and watch only blood and deaths lose three quarters of the film. From an idea standpoint, there is nothing particularly new about the Squid Game premise. A group of competitors, 456 to be precise, are placed in an arena where they will compete in a series of “adapted” games until a single winner emerges who will receive a prize of 38.5 million dollars. When we say these games have been “adapted”, however, we mean that they are all common games, which children play often, but which end in gruesome death in the series.

The storyline of Squid Game without spoilers

The story set in modern times takes place in a secret island base off the coast of South Korea. This might seem insignificant, but it sets a whole different tone to the show than the standard dystopian future that permeates the genre. Competitors do not take each other’s lives mercilessly because of an omnipotent oligarchy or a ferocious social experiment, but because they choose to do so. Each is given a decision to make in episode two, with the option to go home, but most choose to return to the game after some time realizing that “the torture is worse out there” than the game itself. Perhaps the most memorable sections of Squid Game, though, are precisely those that take place outside of the game. Small glimpses of humanity are offered as the characters interact with friends and family, only to be quickly juxtaposed with merciless inhumanity as they kill their next victim in a twisted version of life.

No news but a lot of reality

It’s an idea that has been seen on screens many times before. Japan introduced the genre into the 21st century with Kinji Fukasaku’s classic 2000 Battle Royale, while Jennifer Lawrence and the Hunger Games franchise made the concept a real blockbuster. Yet Squid Game takes a slightly different approach and viewers seem to love it. It’s an overwhelming spur from modern society that one can’t help but compare with 2019 Oscar-winning Korean drama Parasite. These competitors are not forced or plagiarized. They just want to get out of debt, pay for their families’ health care, and they’ll do pretty much anything to get there. The aesthetics of the show also sets it apart from the mass of similar products. Rather than offering the post-industrial wasteland or futuristic neon city we might expect from this kind of production, the action unfolds in a gaudy pink and yellow video game-style nightmare, complete with eight-bit electronic music every time.