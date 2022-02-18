The sovereignty of Taiwan and the treatment of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang: the questions that bother China during the Winter Olympics

Zhao Weidong, spokesperson for the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, Yiannis Exarchos, CEO of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), and Mark Adams, Director of Communications for the International Olympic Committee, attend a press conference during the Olympic Games Winter (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

For more than two weeks, China’s stance in the daily briefings on political issues has been clear: this is the Olympics, and we are not going to talk about these things. This changed at the last daily press conference scheduled by the organizing committee for the Beijing Games, just three days before its closing.

The persistent and polite refusal to answer questions gave way to the usual press conferences of Chinese officials: answers emphatic and calibrated on the most delicate situations in the country, addressing issues such as the Uyghur population of the region of Xinjiang or Taiwan.

Taiwan? It is an indivisible part of China. The Uyghurs? They are not being forced to do forced labor China’s sovereignty? Completely impregnable under international standards.

“What I want to say is that there is only one China in the world,” responded the Games’ organizing committee spokeswoman, Yan Jiarong, calling it a “solemn position” for China. She referred to other claims about China’s treatment of Uyghurs and living conditions in the northwestern region of Xinjiang as “based on lies”

It was only a matter of time before these issues broke at the seams. The run up to the Games was overshadowed by a US-led diplomatic boycottwhich focused on China’s human rights record. Initially, Beijing responded determined to stay focused solely on sports, but later became very committed to defending its positions vigorously and publicly.

In the final briefing before the Games close on Sunday, Yan and IOC spokesman Mark Adams answered questions about Taiwan, Xinjiang and the safety of the Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.

In response to a question about the alleged Taiwan’s attempt to skip the opening ceremonyYan asked for more time to address the status of the autonomous island, which China considers its sovereign territory.

He often began by responding in English, but then switched to Chinese to highlight key points, which an interpreter translated into English.

“Mark, can I make some additional comments?” Yan said in English. Then, speaking in Chinese he added: “Taiwan is an indivisible part of China, and this is a well-recognized international principle, well-recognized in the international community. We are always against the idea of ​​politicizing the Olympics”.

Right after, a non-Chinese reporter asked Adams a question, suggesting that Yan herself had “politicized” the Games by raising China’s position on Taiwan. Adams dodged the question.

“There are points of view on all sorts of things around the world, but our job is to make sure the Games take place,” Adams replied.

One Games volunteer, a young Chinese graduate student, had an unexpected response, when a reporter asked him if he knew who Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai was, once the world’s top-ranked doubles player. He further asked if he believed Peng was safe.

Three months ago, Peng accused a former high-ranking Chinese politician of sexual assault. Peng’s comments were immediately removed from the censored internet used in China. “Well, I’m sorry,” replied the young woman. “I really don’t know that”.

A reporter directly asked Adams about the IOC’s position on the alleged existence of “concentration camps in Xinjiang, and whether China was employing forced labor there. Adams claimed that the question was not “particularly relevant” to the briefing and went on to praise the power of the Olympics to bring people together.

Yan, however, again made sure that China’s opinion was heard.

“I think these questions are largely based on lies“, he claimed. “Some authorities have already questioned this false information. There is a lot of solid evidence. We invite you to refer to all that evidence and the facts.”

Yan had a similar response when Adams was asked by a reporter if the IOC uniforms and other IOC clothing were handmade by Uyghurs or from Xinjiang cotton.

“No part of the production took place in Xinjiang, nor did any raw material come from that region”, assured Adams.

Yan added: “I consider the so-called forced labor in Xinjiang to be lies invented by self-serving groups. The relevant organizations have provided a wealth of facts to dispute that and we are against the politicization of sport.”

For the second day in a row, Details were also sought, but not provided, about a Japanese reporter’s claim that a member of the organizing committee prevented her from questioning a Hong Kong alpine skier..

China is actively cracking down on pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong.

The Olympic Charter guarantees the athletes’ right to express opinions in designated interview areas of the competitions. Yan argued that the organizers of the Beijing Games “will protect the freedom of expression of all participants.”

