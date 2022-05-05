The space race between Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk: who will offer the best internet

Elon Musk Y Jeff Bezos they are the people with the most money in the world and we could even say the most influential of our time. These two tycoons are involved in various projects, managing to be the best in their areas of work and offering solutions for the future

But there is a project in which these two ambitious entrepreneurs compete. It is about offering internet that reaches all corners of the world through satellites. Elon Musk with project star link Y Jeff Bezos with project Kuiper they will be launched in a race to see who can offer the best satellite internet on the planet.

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

Starlink Project

The project portfolio of Elon Musk It is very broad and bets on futuristic businesses. From Tesla in the design of electric cars, through the aerospace industry of SpaceX, to its neurotechnology company known as Neuralink.

The project star link It is developed by SpaceX. The objective of star link is to place approximately 12,000 satellites in Earth’s orbit to bring the internet to everyone in the world. Even those that are far from society such as on an island, in the middle of the forest or rural areas that do not have access to a good connection because the internet companies do not reach there.

star link promises high-speed, low-latency service across the globe. “Using advanced satellites in a low orbit, star link enables video calling, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that have historically not been possible with satellite internet. star link.

These satellites use the propagation of electromagnetic waves through the vacuum to send their internet signal. Service star link It can already be contracted and the user receives a kit to install the antenna at home. The price of the service star link per month is 99 euros and already has more than 70,000 users and presence in 12 countries.

Kuiper Project

The project Kuiper is the latest business Jeff Bezos, the second richest man in the world. The creator of Amazon has a wide investment portfolio, being a shareholder of The Washington Post, Uber, Airbnb and Whole Foods, among others.

But also share with Elon Musk a great interest in outer space and the development of the aerospace industry. So much so that in the year 2000 Jeff Bezos founded Blue Origin, his aerospace transportation company.

However both SpaceX’s Elon Musk as Blue Origin of Jeff Bezos they have different interests in outer space. SpaceX’s main focus is missions to explore Mars, while Blue Origin seeks to make space tourism more accessible so ordinary people can explore space. But what these two spacecraft companies share is a mission to bring satellite internet to every corner of the world.

Amazon announced a few days ago through a press release about the project Kuiper to increase global internet access using a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit. In the same way that satellites work star link.

Kuiper Project

Photo: Business Wire

The satellites of Kuiper they will be put into orbit with Blue Origin ships. The contracts add up to 83 launches over a five-year period, providing capacity for Amazon to deploy most of its 3,236-satellite constellation. It is the largest commercial acquisition of launch vehicles in history.

“The project Kuiper will provide fast, affordable broadband to tens of millions of customers in underserved and underserved communities around the world,” said Dave Limp, an Amazon spokesman. “We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but the team has continued to hit milestone after milestone in all aspects of our satellite system. These launch agreements reflect our incredible commitment and belief in Project Kuiperand we are proud to work with such an impressive list of partners to fulfill our mission.”

Artist’s concept of Ariane 64, one of the ships to carry the Project Kuiper satellites

The project Kuiper aims to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband to a wide range of customers, including homes, schools, hospitals, businesses, government agencies, disaster relief operations, mobile operators, and other organizations working in places without connectivity reliable internet.

With these two projects, star link Y Kuiperalready underway, we can get an idea of ​​what internet services will be like in the future.