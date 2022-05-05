Technology

The space race between Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk: who will offer the best internet

Elon Musk Y Jeff Bezos they are the people with the most money in the world and we could even say the most influential of our time. These two tycoons are involved in various projects, managing to be the best in their areas of work and offering solutions for the future

But there is a project in which these two ambitious entrepreneurs compete. It is about offering internet that reaches all corners of the world through satellites. Elon Musk with project star link Y Jeff Bezos with project Kuiper they will be launched in a race to see who can offer the best satellite internet on the planet.

