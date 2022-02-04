“The Space Station will be dropped in 2031 in the Pacific” – Corriere.it

The crash drove into the so-called Point Nemo or Pole of Inaccessibility, the farthest place from the land that emerged over 2,700 km from the nearest island

the countdown for the International Space Station (ISS) has begun. In fact, NASA has announced the end of the glorious mission and that it will be progressively lowered in altitude until it is done fall in 2031 in the so-called Punto Nemo, or Pole of inaccessibility, the farthest place from land, located in the South Pacific Ocean, more than 2,700 kilometers from the closest island, Ducie Island. The Nemo Point, so named in honor of Captain Nemo of Twenty thousand leagues under the sea by Jules Verne, has already seen the fall in the safe return and is also known among fans as cemetery of space objects. To be precise, it is located at the coordinates 49 South and 123 West.



Return The ISS, which American President Biden had announced a few weeks ago extension of the activity from 2024 to 2030, will begin the complex re-entry operation in January 2031. Its weight of 420 tons requires careful planning to prevent it from falling into inhabited areas. The Space Station, after an assembly that lasted two years also thanks to the Shuttle missions, entered into activity on November 2, 2000.

The new Iss Last December NASA announced an agreement with three private companies (Blue Origin, Nanorack and Northrope Grumman) for the development of a new orbiting station.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link