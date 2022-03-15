The Space Surveillance Operations Center at the ASTERX 22 exercise in France

Personnel from the Air Force Space Surveillance Operations Center (COVE) have participated, as observers, in the ASTERX 2022 exercise, organized by the French L’armée de l’Air et de l’Espace.

This exercise, the only one of its kind held in Europe, tries to train space capabilities and train the personnel who operate them in an environment that is as realistic as possible. In addition, evaluation processes are carried out on the new tools that are being developed to exercise command and control of operations in space, while standardized procedures are put into practice to improve interoperability between the space centers of the participating nations.

More than 80 people belonging to the Commandement de l’Espace (CDE) from the neighboring country participated in the exercise, as well as link elements (LNO) from Germany, Belgium, the United States and Italy. The participation of numerous personnel from the French space agency CNES and from companies related to the development of space capabilities is noteworthy.

On behalf of the Air Force, the head of the COVE, Commander Rafael González Cámara, participated as an observer. As institutional representation, it was the head of the Air Combat Command, Lieutenant General Francisco González-Espresati Amián, and the head of the Aerospace Surveillance and Control System, Brigadier General Fernando Carrillo Cremades. They had the opportunity to attend presentations and panels of experts in which, among others, the French Defense Minister, Florence Parly, the head of L’Armée de l’Air et de l’Espace, General Stéphane Mille, and the head of the CDE, Lieutenant General Michel Friedling.