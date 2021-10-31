the Spaniard gives a clue about his next team

ROME – Gonzalo Villar also excluded from tonight’s match against Milan. The Spanish midfielder is now finished on the sidelines of Mourinho’s team who continues to prefer other players to him even in the squad list. Villar is not finding space, and after the disastrous 6-1 of Bodo Mourinho he no longer took it into consideration not even for a seat on the bench.

And all roads lead to a farewell in the winter market. So much so that a few days ago Villar on social media he had posted a finished hourglass next to the word “Rome”, and yesterday gave a further indication of the market on his next team. The boy is mainly sought in spain, in particular by two clubs: Valencia and Atletico Madrid.

And yesterday a fan on Twitter wrote: “Something tells me that Villar is watching Valencia’s game against Villarreal”. Like by Villar who is not really hiding his desire to be able to return to his homeland and to be able to take the field regularly with the shirt of the “bats”. A sign that Villar’s time with Roma has come to an end and of how the Spaniard is interested in moving as soon as possible to continue his growth path.