the Spaniard has a nerve-wracking ritual

Rafa Nadal always does the same things in a maniacal way. A sequence of actions, behaviors exhibited on the thread of the seconds that provoke anger in the opponents and, rarely, warnings or sanctions by the referees. Matteo Berettini, who will play against him in the semifinal of the Australian Open, is warned.

You are corrupt. You are all corrupt. When Denis Shapovalov swore at the referee because, according to him, too lenient towards Rafa Nadal it was the signal that the trap had sprung and he had fallen for it. He contested the excessive waste of time of the Spaniard, crafty attitudes, tricks devised during the match as a superstitious ritual (and the Iberian champion has a fairly large list of gestures / amulet). The bickering with the match official, who scolded him and called him to order so that he would not make too many fuss, and a sort of clarification under the net with the opponent entered the accessory kit of a script already written (also) for the match of Australian Open.

Matteo Berrettini, who will face the Majorcan in the semifinal, is warned. But he already knows what he’s up to. Three years ago he already played (and lost) against the opponent who is fifth in the ATP Ranking, two positions right in front of him. And if in the match against Monfils he was able to keep his nerve, even with respect to the hostile climate and the provocations that came from the stands, then he can manage to defuse Nadal’s strategy of tension.

It is all studied in detail. Rafa always does the same things in a maniacal way. A sequence of actions, behaviors exhibited on the edge of the seconds, exploiting enough to avoid penalties and put pressure on the player who is in front of him on the other side of the field. The British tabloid, Telegraph, collected them one at a time and put them on a list. It’s like an x-ray, you see everything against the light.

Nadal arranges the bottles of water and supplements near his chair: he must be in a row and have a precise order, with the labels facing a specific direction

The lights on the stage turn on as soon as Nadal arrives on the pitch and heads for the designated location. He apparently does nothing strange but in reality it is in those moments that the curtain rises. Anyone who knows him smiles and sharpens his eyes: here he is, now he begins, says the fan who follows him in front of the TV or live. Spanish is likely to drive you crazy. Even Federer (but it was 2012) blurted out in front of that show: “I don’t know how you can play a four hour game with Rafa … he never suffers a time violation”. He has often justified himself like this: “All the matches of a certain level have a duration of four to five hours and to play them you need time between points … unthinkable it only takes 25 seconds”.

What he deems appropriate, on the other hand, angers his opponents. When Nadal takes the field he has the racket in his hand, he places himself in front of the chair and begins to set up the station. He lines up the bottles of water and supplements in strict order making sure that the labels are facing in a certain direction. He makes sure that the hem of the socks is at the same height. He hops during the brief moments of the coin toss. He jumps to the baseline as he warms up. It’s not over: when the game is about to start he takes a few steps towards the service line, he pays attention not to go over any drawn line and if he has to override them he does it by bringing his right foot forward. Crazy, but real.

If you believe that his ritual runs out at the pre-match you are wrong. There is more going on during the meeting and this other has sent Shapovalov on a rampage. At the moment of the service the second part of the gestures begins, which he now repeats with procedural mechanics: he adjusts the briefs in the shorts, touches both shoulders alternately (first the left then the right), ties the hair behind the left ear, dries the sweat because the droplet on his nose bothers him then he places the other strand behind his right ear and finally rubs his nose again. While he shows off what to most seem like tics, he continues to dribble. During the match, however, he takes advantage of every point to wipe the sweat on his arms and at the moment of the change of field he gives way to the opponent. It is as if he sees a black cat and stops to let someone else pass over the net.

There is more? Yes. And what happened with Shapovalov is just one example: the Canadian lost his temper when, at the moment of the joke, he realized that Nadal had turned his back on him, taking a few more seconds to meditate, to be ready. For the next match Berrettini is warned.