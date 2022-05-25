The Spaniard who has crept into the list of the 100 most influential people in 2022 according to ‘Time’

Magazine ‘Time‘ Throughout its history, it has been publishing a list year after year in which it places its 100 most influential people. A list that is updated, as it is well pointed out, every year, and in which some of the most relevant celebrities on the international scene appear.

A list that is divided into six groups: artists, innovators, titans, leaders, icons and pioneers, and in which names as illustrious as the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyand that of Russia, Vladimir Putinwho have become two of the great protagonists so far 2022.

But, in this list of 100 celebrities, there is a Spaniard, perhaps one of the best known worldwide: Rafael Nadal. The tennis player is one of the names that appear in the Icon category thanks to his good work on and off the court. Another of today’s great athletes has written about him in the magazine, Tom Brady.

Tom Brady’s words about Nadal

“From the moment he stepped onto the court as a young player, Rafael Nadal had unmatched charisma.. Has the mental and physical strength to do what all great athletes do: play your best in the most important moments. It raises his emotional state to the point of concentrating on the smallest thing to create an advantage over his opponent”, the seven-time NFL champion began writing.

It is not the only thing that Brady has dedicated to him, since he also describes him as “one of the best athletes”: “I admire athletes who push themselves to the limit, and I am absolutely inspired every time Rafa goes out on the track. There is something to be learned by watching your determination, your strategy, everything that it takes so that you never take any moment for granted. He will always be remembered as one of the best athletes”.

Next to Nadal’s name is also that of the singer Adele and the actor Keanu Reeves in the Icons category. In the artists category, celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Mila Kunis Y Zoe Kravitz. And it should be noted that Zendaya leads the category of Innovators.