The Spanish Carmen Maura will receive the Platinum Honor Award

Carmen Maura has spent 50 years of professional life dedicated to acting in movies, series, and plays around the world.

Born in Madrid in 1945, graduated in French Letters and Philosophy and Literature at the National Superior School of Fine Arts in Paris, she began acting at the Teatro Español Universitario in the 1960s. Around that same time she landed her first television and movie roles.

In the 1990s, the actress starred in films such as “Ay, Carmela!”, “The Anonymous Queen”, “Shadows in a Battle”, and “How to be unhappy and enjoy it”. Later, she participated in European films such as “Joy is in the field”, “Alice and Martin”, and later ventured into Ibero-American cinema with the Mexican film “El cometa” and the Chilean production “El enthusiasm”.

Throughout her career, the Spanish actress has worked with directors such as Pedro Almodóvar, Álex de la Iglesia, Mario Camus, Carlos Saura, Fernando Trueba, José Luis Borau, Ricardo Larraín, André Techiné, Francis Ford Coppola, Pilar Miró and Fernando Colom.

In these five decades, Maura has won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival, four Goya awards from the Spanish Film Academy, two Félix awards from the European Film Academy, the Silver Shell at the San Sebastian Festival, the César, the Donostia Award at the San Sebastián Festival, and the Honorary Award from the European Film Academy.

To this list of winners will be added the Platinum Honor Award, which will be awarded at the gala of the IX edition of the PLATINO Awards, to be held on May 1 in Madrid. These awards highlight Spanish and Portuguese speaking productions.

Other Platinum Honor Award winners

The latest winner of the Platinum Honor Award was Diego Luna. Luna and Maura’s predecessors include Raphael (2019), Adriana Barraza (2018), Edward James Olmos (2017), Ricardo Darín (2016), Antonio Banderas (2015) and Sonia Braga (2014).

About the Platinum Awards

The PLATINO Ibero-American Film and Audiovisual Awards gala will be presented by Lali Espósito and Miguel Ángel Muñoz.

In this ceremony, the Best Ibero-American Fiction Film will be crowned, among which the Spanish “El Buen Patron” by Fernando León de Aranoa, “Madres Parallels” by Pedro Almodóvar, “Maixabel” by Icíar Bollaín and the Mexican “Night of fire” by Tatiana Huezo.

In the category for Best Ibero-American Cinematographic Miniseries or Teleseries, the list of finalists is made up of the Argentine “El Reino”, by Marcelo Piñeyro and Claudia Piñeiro, the Chilean “Isabel”, by Rodrigo Bazaes and the Mexican “Luis Miguel: La serie” , by Daniel Krauze, and “Narcos: Mexico”, by Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato and Doug Miró.