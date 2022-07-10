The Spanish cartoonist who has hallucinated Selena Gómez

Recently, the actress and singer Selena Gómez premiered the second season of her successful series for Disney + titled ‘Only murders in the building’. In this story, Gómez plays Mabel, an illustrator who, along with a couple of neighbors, begins to investigate a mysterious crime that happened in her building. So far everything is very normal, but what you may not know is that all the drawings made by the character played by Selena Gómez belong to Laura Pérez, a Spanish cartoonist who also works as a comic book author.

In addition to doing all the illustrations for this new television project by Selena Gómez, Laura Pérez has also worked for ‘The Washington Post’, ‘Vanity Fair’ and ‘National Geographic’, thanks to her studies in Fine Arts in Spain, Canada and France.



Laura Perez

The proposal to work on this new project on the Disney + platform came to the Valencian cartoonist through the well-known illustrator and title designer, Lisa Bolan, who is the creative director of the ‘Elastic’ studio in the city of Los Angeles , California, and who has worked on the title credits of series such as ‘Game of Thrones’. After seeing a post by Pérez on his Instagram account, Bolan decides to write him a direct message to propose that he participate in Selena Gómez’s new project.. “There’s an amazing serendipity to this creative stuff that I’ve totally relied on since I started on this. Suddenly, something you discard works for others. I replied that I would love it, of course, as long as we did it together, because I had never done work of this type, “she indicated through a video call from her studio.

Inspired by the work of Saul Bass and the covers of the ‘New Yorker’ magazine, which have a certain aesthetic of the 1950s, Pérez and Bolan decided to submit a proposal to win this project in a close competition with other illustration studios. “The material they asked me for was drawing characters in windows, painting scenes, specific things that would be animated by the rest of their team, adding music and other details”, their work was so impressive that it was their proposal that was selected.

Initially, Laura Pérez would be in charge of illustrating the titles of the series, but during the credits a new project arose that consisted of making the drawings made by Mabel (character played by Selena Gómez), including the mural that he paints on one of the walls of his apartment to try to make a chronology of the crime that takes place in the first season. In this way, the artist managed to capture an entire New York imaginary from her house in Valencia with the help of her iPad. “They sent me photographs of the set so that I could see the dimensions and the layout of the furniture. It was a lot of fun to attend the process from here, ”she said. Although the Spanish has not shared a set with Selena Gómez, the truth is that the cartoonist has become the artistic double of the former Disney girl.