The Spanish League: Bara, the best team in the Spanish League since Xavi arrived

ANDl Saturday, November 20, Xavi Hernandez debut as coach of Barcelona. He had already been named in the days prior to the matchday 13 match against Celta, but I did not assume until the derby against Espanyolwho won by a controversial penalty converted by Memphis.

That first game was positive, tEnding the streak of only one win in six games which had them in ninth place in the table. And from there, takeoff.

No team in the Spanish League has performed better since Xavi arrived. 37 points in 16 games for Bara, for a performance of 2.3125, beating Real Madrid after the thrashing of the Clsico, since although the whites have more points (39), they have one more game (17), since the Catalans follow without playing the duel against Rayo, rescheduled for the Super Cup, since the commitments in the Europa League of the culs and the Copa del Rey of the Vallecanos lead to it being played until the end of April.

Barcelona: 2.3125 (37 points in 16 games). Real Madrid: 2.29411764705882 (39 points in 17 games). Atlético: 1.9375 (31 points in 16 games). Betis: 1.8125 (29 points in 16 games). Sevilla: 1.76470588235294 (30 points in 17 games). Villarreal: 1.76470588235294 (30 points in 17 games). Celta: 1.5 (24 points in 16 games). Getafe: 1.4375 (23 points in 16 games). Valencia: 1.4375 (23 points in 16 games). Athletic: 1.35294117647059 (23 points in 17 games). Elche: 1.3125 (21 points in 16 games). Real Sociedad: 1.25 (20 points in 16 games). Espanyol: 1.1875 (19 points in 16 games). Osasuna: 1.1875 (19 points in 16 games). Granada: 1 (17 points in 17 games). Cádiz: 0.9375 (15 points in 16 games). Levante: 0.8125 (13 points in 16 games). Lightning: 0.8 (12 points in 15 games). Mallorca: 0.6875 (11 points in 16 games). Alavs: 0.529411764705882 (9 points in 17 games).

The Barcelona does not know the defeat in 2022 in LaLiga. As they have gone from the middle of the table to being third (and they can tie Sevilla with their pending game), reviving the options that there is a League for the good time shown. This year, they have only lost in the Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, both in extra time.

The arrival of the four winter signings (Aubameyang, Adama, Alves and Ferran) have given fire to the new coach, who has scored at least four goals in five of the last eight LaLiga games and has them in the Europa League quarterfinals.

Real Madrid continues as the wide favorite for the title. in betting, fan duel has the title mummy Real Madrid in -2000, which translates to a 95.24% chance of being champion. The kind of FiveThirtyEight projects a 90% of white title options. It will be a catastrophe if the whites are not champions. But forever will remain the unknown ‘what would have happened if Xavi arrived earlier?’ because, as the coach himself stated after El Clsico: It seems that they have returned.