the Spanish Marilyn who is one step away from surpassing Penelope Cruz

The phenomenon Anne of Arms is at maximum levels after the premiere of Blonde on Netflix. The actress steps into the shoes of a historical icon like Marilyn Monroe and her brilliant performance is garnering a wave of praise. Not so much the film, which distributes its opinions between admirers and detractors, but whatever it was, it has managed to sneak into the always competitive top 10 of the content platform in streaming. So much so that there are already those who speak of the Hispanic-Cuban as the favorite to win the Oscar for Best Actress in 2023.

Time lapse of Ana de Armas transforming into Marilyn Monroe for Blonde. pic.twitter.com/p9rnls4BDf —Netflix (@netflix) September 30, 2022

The role of Ana de Armas in the film has generated two currents. The heirs to the legacy of Marilyn Monroe have been satisfied and applaud the interpretation of the Spanish. However, the biographical treatment given to the film has been the subject of debate. For example, Emily Ratajkowski criticized her “fetishizing female pain.” The creators are aware that it was a film that was going to generate divided opinions, but they still dared to launch it with notable success.

Confidence in Ben Affleck’s ex as a star of Blonde It has been endorsed with the mass baths that it is taking place since the premiere. The mimicry of Ana de Armas with the character she plays and the magnetism that it produces in the spectator in each one of the scenes makes the specialized press only applaud it.

What is official is that his race towards the Oscar has begun. The goal is ambitious and may be unreasonable if some external factors are taken into account, such as the fact that Netflix productions do not usually win. Specialized media refer to a bad relationship between the Film Academy and the platform of the red ‘N’.

If we reach the end and lift the statuette, we would be facing the confirmation of the new Spanish star par excellence in the Mecca of cinema. Blonde It is her definitive confirmation as one of the actresses of the moment in the always competitive world of Hollywood. She enjoys the support of directors and the favor of the public, something really complex. Who was going to tell her when she was just a girl who was part of the cast of The intership.

If the film industry decides to reward Ana de Armas next March, it would make her equal to Penelope Cruz as the only Spanish actresses to win an Oscar. La de Alcobendas won it in 2009 for Best Supporting Actress for Vicky Cristina Barcelona. In other categories, Spanish women have received other awards: Pilar Revuelta: Oscar for Best Production Design for The Pan’s Labyrinth (2007) and Montse Ribé: Oscar for Best Makeup for the same film.

At this point, the question is forced: Where is the roof of Ana de Armas? Will he surpass Penelope Cruz? A star is bornwhich Lady Gada and Bradley Cooper would sing.