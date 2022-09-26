The Spanish “Model 77” and “Rainbow” stand out in the premieres – Córdoba

We start with an animated French film “the worldseekers”, which is an adaptation of Around the world in 80 days, by Jules Verne. With a marmoset who loves books as the protagonist, he will go through a multitude of scenarios in a fun and exciting way. Adventures and some laughter, but nothing memorable.

Return Marvel and its universe with “Spiderman: no way home” in which the unmasked superhero asks Dr Strange for help to separate his personal life from his life as a hero and all the dangers that this entails. A film that surprises, amuses and is a luxury in the cinema of this genre.

David Cronenberg’s latest film is called “crimes of the future” and tells us about an artificial environment where the human body undergoes transformations and mutations. A performative artist who talks about the metamorphosis of his organs, a researcher from the national organ agency and a group that wants to take advantage of the artist’s fame to publicize the new stage in human transformation are a cocktail of science fiction called the attention and makes us reflect.

Vigo Mortesen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewar lead the cast. “the silent scream” arrives with some brutal criticism about the story, as well as about the technique and the interpretations. It tells us the case Roe v. Wade and reveals the ins and outs of a historic decision: the ruling issued in 1973 by the Supreme Court of the United States, which defined abortion as a right implicitly protected in the Constitution, a ruling that was revoked on June 24.

“Do not worry dear” is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s about a couple, Alice and Jack, who live in Victoria, an idyllic town created by a company for their staff and their families.

Everything seems wonderful, until there are some cracks in that perfect life and Alice wants to know what is hidden behind that city and what is it up to. Very interesting, with some very remarkable performances. Two documentaries arrive this week.

First, “labordeta”, premieres 12 years after the loss of this figure who was a high school teacher, poet, writer, essayist, communicator, politician, singer-songwriter… and now it comes to us from the most personal and intimate point of view from the gaze of his family.

“my imaginary country” focuses on the protests in Chile during 2019, when the fundamental rights of the country’s citizens were clearly being violated. A very powerful exercise in emotion and realism.

We end with two Spanish films: “Model 77” and “Rainbow”. The first is the return of Alberto Rodríguez, a prison drama based on real events about a group of common prisoners who are organizing to demand an amnesty.

A war for freedom begins that will shake the Spanish prison system. Miguel Herrán and Javier Gutiérrez lead this story that portrays an era and a society. For its part, Rainbow is Paco León’s last film as a director and, of course, does not leave anyone indifferent.

A very free version of “The Wizard of Oz” in a musical tone and that you either love or hate. Played by Dora Postigo and with luxury secondaries like Carmen Maura or Carmen Machi, she is one of the risky and unpredictable bets. She recommended, without a doubt.