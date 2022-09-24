Entertainment

The Spanish “Model 77” and “Rainbow” stand out in the premieres – Córdoba

Photo of James James1 day ago
0 37 2 minutes read

We start with an animated French film “the worldseekers”, which is an adaptation of Around the world in 80 days, by Jules Verne. With a marmoset who loves books as the protagonist, he will go through a multitude of scenarios in a fun and exciting way. Adventures and some laughter, but nothing memorable.

Return Marvel and its universe with “Spiderman: no way home” in which the unmasked superhero asks Dr Strange for help to separate his personal life from his life as a hero and all the dangers that this entails. A film that surprises, amuses and is a luxury in the cinema of this genre.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 day ago
0 37 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Foot Mondial 2022 – Lionel Messi has forgiven, this player will go to Qatar

2 mins ago

Notes of sorority and feminism. On Mean Girls (2004) – Ramona

11 mins ago

Kim Kardashian thanks Pete Davidson for this incredible gift!

12 mins ago

From Olivia Wilde’s stumble to the arrival of Ana de Armas’ dogs: the most… more moments of the 2022 San Sebastian Film Festival

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button