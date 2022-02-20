The Spanish model who is confused with Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner

Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner they have a double and it is in Spain. A young woman in her twenties from Granada has achieved the unthinkable, being physically identical to the two famous models for which she has risen to fame and accumulates almost 700 thousand followers on Tik Tok, who do not stop commenting on the extraordinary physical resemblance of the young woman with the star of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and the English.

For a few months he has risen to fame Rosa Ortega Guerrero, a twenty-year-old in her fourth year of Labor Relations and Human Resources at the University of Granada. The young woman is dedicated to posting videos of her showing her slender figure and impeccable makeup that makes her look like the clone of Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner.

The 20-year-old model was born in Alhambra, she participated in 2019 in the contest to represent Spain before Miss World. She concerned about the environment, she was recognized for donating to the NGO Greenpeace. Rosa Ortega Guerrero is also concerned with recycling, saving energy and reusing it. On that occasion, during the contest, she said that she enjoyed going to the beach with her friends to collect waste and maintain the ecological balance of her coasts.

In her social networks she has shown off her skill before the cameras, where she shows her preparation as a model. Until now, she has been the image of GOI, Jessica Goicoechea’s brand, has worked with renowned makeup artists in the sector, and even promoted the last season of Elite on Tiktok. In addition to her model figure, the young former Miss World candidate for Spain uses makeup tools to highlight her features. Although really Rosa Ortega Guerrero, with or without makeup, she bears a striking resemblance to celebrities Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner.

This is not the first time this has happened with Kim Kardashian’s sister. A couple of years ago TikTok also appeared a young woman with the user @natallieallen20 who dazzled Internet users with his impressive resemblance to the model and businesswoman. From her sharp gaze, her cheekbones and lips, the girl confused many netizens. The slight difference is her hair color, although Kendall has also worn light hair, so the resemblance is definitely almost identical.

Before that, another clone of Kendall Jenner had already appeared in New York. the russian model Kate Bogucharskaya she is also a model. She has walked for Carven, Carolina Herrera, Chloe, Ungaro, Fendi or G-Star and has been on the catwalk for several years. The model works for catwalks and editorials thanks to her agency Next Models Management Worldwide in New York and she rose to fame, not only for her good work, but for the great physical resemblance to Kylie’s sister.

It is said that we all have a double in this world. There are hundreds of celebrities who have already found their clone through social networks, such as Ariana Grande, Ester Expósito, Harry Styles, Penn Badgley and Charles Melton, among others. However, Rosa Ortega Guerrero’s resemblance to Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner It is really impressive.