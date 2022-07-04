The Spanish premiere of Netflix, the new thriller on Apple TV + and the latest American series based on real events: the best premieres of the week

After the end of the fourth installment of Stranger Things, it may seem that we do not have much left to see until the next television phenomenon arrives, The House of the Dragon, but nothing is further from reality. July comes loaded with

series premieres and returns and this weekend we can choose between the Spanish premiere of Netflix, the new thriller on Apple TV + and the latest American series based on real events.

Before getting into the matter, and talking about what we can find on our favorite streaming platforms from tomorrow, we can’t stop commenting on what awaits us when it starts next week. This is the beginning of the denouement of

one of the best dramas that the small screen has given us in recent times, Better call Saul. The Breaking Bad spin-off in which we hope to see its protagonists again. And for those who need comedy, What We Do in the Shadows returns for its fourth season.

Alberto Ammann in an image from The Longest Night. /



Netflix



The first series we want to see this weekend is The Longest Night, a Spanish production starring Alberto Ammann, Bárbara Goenaga and Luis Callejo. The fiction is set on the night of

Christmas Eve in the psychiatric prisonto Monte Baruca and outside a group of armed men cut off communications with the outside world. His goal is to capture Simón Lago (Callejo), a dangerous serial killer.

The threat will disappear if this inmate is handed over to them, but the director of the prison, Hugo (Ammann) refuses, and prepares to resist the incursion of the unexpected visitors with the help of the officials and the inmates of the psychiatric hospital.

Violence seems assured and few will survive this long night of siege.

Created and directed by Víctor Sierra and Xosé Morais, responsible for Néboa and Serramoura, with Óscar Pedraza also behind the cameras, this

6-episode miniseries is an intense thriller of action in which it seems assured that we will stay glued to the sofa, trying to discover who is victorious in this particular duel.

Taron Egerton in an image from Locked Up with the Devil. /



appletv+



With Taron Egerton leading the cast, Apple TV+ premieres this Friday the first two episodes of his new miniseries,

locked up with the devil. The renowned Dennis Lehane, responsible for fictions such as Mystic River and Shutter Island, is the screenwriter for both, for which he has based himself on the criminal memoirs of James Keene and Hillel Levin In With the devil, which were inspired by real events.

Locked up with the Devil tells the story of Jimmy Keene (Egerton), a young son of a decorated police officer and drug dealer who is sentenced to 10 years in prison in a minimum security prison and is made a curious offer. He can serve his entire sentence where he is or he can collaborate with the police by being transferred to a maximum security prison, where he will have to

befriending the suspected serial killer Larry Hall, to reveal to him where the bodies of the girls he has murdered are.

This twist on the crime genre, which bets on the perspective of those who are locked up to solve the mystery that surrounds them, has in its cast Greg Kinnear (Shining Vale), Paul Walter Hauser in the role of Hall and

Ray Liottarecently deceased, in his last television job putting himself in the shoes of Keene’s father.

Elle Fanning in the role of Michelle Carter, protagonist of The girl from Plainville



Our last bet of the weekend is for The girl from Plainville, which will arrive on Starzplay on Sunday to tell the tragic story of Conrad Roy and his girlfriend Michelle Carter. The young man committed suicide in July 2014 and Carter was

charged with involuntary manslaughter six months later, after evidence was found indicating that he had “encouraged” him to end his life.

Known as “the text message suicide case,” Carter’s trial quickly became tabloid fodder. But those who have seen the miniseries, made up of 8 episodes, point out that its creators have put morbidity aside to propose

a compassionate portrait about two teenagers in trouble and put on the table the treatment that society gives to young women.

Elle Fanning, star of The Great, is in charge of playing Michelle Carter, while Chlöe Sevigny (Russian Doll) plays Roy’s mother. Cara Buono (Stranger Things), Aya Cash (The Boys), and Colton Ryan in the role of the young man are some of the names that we find in the cast of this production that could become

the true crime of summer and be a safe bet in the awards season in the miniseries category.