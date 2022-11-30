The Spanish press announces a Cristiano Ronaldo-Al-Nassr agreement!

What’s next after this ad

Cristiano Ronaldo is on a mission. The 37-year-old striker wants to lead Portugal to the title at this 2022 World Cup, which will probably be his last. If the former Real Madrid player wants to shine collectively, he also hopes to shine individually. Author of a goal on penalty during the first match against Ghana, he was close to repeating the offense against Uruguay during the second day (2-0). If CR7 thinks he has touched the center sent by Bruno Fernandes, the goal has been awarded to his teammate.

CR7 is free

Launched fully into the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo also knows that the World Cup represents a great showcase to attract clubs, he who has been free since the announcement of his departure from Manchester United on November 22. In conflict with Erik ten Hag and management, the Lusitanian star gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan just before flying to Qatar. An interview during which he shot almost everyone at the club. What was not appreciated by the residents of Old Trafford who quickly filed for divorce.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United by mutual agreement, and with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution during his two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”. Free, CR7 has therefore been on the market for eight days. Since then, not a day goes by without a rumor about his future. Chelsea, PSG, FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or even Sporting CP, all these clubs have been linked to him. But none would be really on the spot.

A golden contract in Al-Nassr

There have also been rumors of a blowback from Saudi Arabia (Al-Hilal had offered €350m this summer). The Iberian press had mentioned two tracks. One sent him to Newcastle, a club owned by a wealthy Saudi, the other to Al-Nassr. In the aftermath, Saudi Arabia’s Sports Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, told the BBC : “everything is possible, I would like to see Ronaldo play in the Saudi league. This would benefit the league, the Saudi sports ecosystem and inspire young people for the future. He is a role model for many children and has a large fanbase in Saudi Arabia. »

There, we still hope to welcome him, which would also be a plus in the context of the candidacy for the organization of the 2030 World Cup. And according to brand, Cristiano Ronaldo will play well in Saudi Arabia. The Iberian media announces that the Portuguese has reached an agreement with Al-Nassr. He will sign a 2 and a half year contract which will bring him 200 million euros per season, including salary and advertising agreements. He could therefore touch 500 million euros if he goes to the end of his incredible contract. Crazy numbers but it was necessary to succeed in recruiting the fivefold Ballon d’Or.