The Spanish press describes the Mexican’s debut as “hopeful”

Spanish media and Celta fans described the Mexican as one of the best in the duel against Levante

The Spanish press described Orbelín Pineda’s debut with Celta de Vigo as hopeful. Despite the fact that the Mexican soccer player was questioned by Eduardo Coudet at a press conference, ‘Maguito’ left a good feeling in the 27 minutes he played against Levante.

The Galician voice He stressed that Pineda was close to scoring the winning goal for the sky-blue team, but he also highlighted the qualities he showed in his debut, although he considers that he should understand ‘Chacho’ Coudet’s system more.

Orbelín Pineda was considered one of Celta’s best elements in the match against Levante Getty Images

“The premiere of Orbelín should be considered hopeful. Celta considers that he signed a player to give a lot of joy in the next five years, but he still has to finish adapting. From the outset, you can already see the month and a half that he has been in Vigo”.

In said media, there is a section to qualify the players who participated against Levante. In that part, Pineda was the sixth best rated by users with an average of 5.35.



TheUncheck It was another page that highlighted how close the Mexican came to debuting as a scorer in his debut with Celta de Vigo. However, they also highlighted the impressions left by Orbelín.

“Victory was in his boots: touches of quality in Orbelín Pineda’s debut with Celta”was the title of the note, but in the body of the text they point out that “at the time of his arrival, he was not in the best physical shape possible, and his imminent call-up with his national team did not play in his favor either. the bench against Osasuna, Seville, Rayo Vallecano and Cádiz, but once and for all, he has already made his debut as a sky blue, leaving good feelings”.

Lighthouse of Vigoheaded the note of the presentation of the Mexican as “Orbelín leaves good sensations and some sparkle”; while the rest of the information, which also focused on how close he came to scoring, highlighted that Pineda never stopped trying despite missing passes or the clear action he had at the end of the game.

“If something cannot be blamed on Orbelín, it is his impudence. The Mexican missed the first two or three passes he tried, something that did not prevent him from continuing to try different combinations with his teammates in the rival field”.