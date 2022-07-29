Entertainment

The Spanish prosecutor’s office demands more than 8 years in prison against Shakira

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s public prosecutor’s office has demanded more than eight years in prison for Colombian star Shakira and a fine of more than 23 million euros for tax evasion amounting to 14.5 million euros, reports the Spanish newspaper El Pais on Friday.

The Barcelona prosecutor’s office and representatives for Shakira were not immediately available for comment.

The singer refused Wednesday to seal an agreement with the prosecution, which opens the way to a trial.

Shakira, 45, is accused of not having paid taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period during which she claims not to have lived in Spain.

(Reporting Christina Thykjaer; French version Charlotte Lavin, editing by Sophie Louet)










©2022 Reuters

