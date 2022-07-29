The Spanish public prosecutor’s office demands more than 8 years in prison against the singer accused of tax evasion

LOIC VENANCE / AFP LOIC VENANCE / AFP Shakira before the screening of the film “Elvis” at the Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2022.

JUSTICE – Accused of tax evasion in Spain, the Colombian star Shakira risks a lot. The Barcelona prosecutor’s office announced on Friday July 29 that it would ask for more than eight years in prison for tax evasion against the singer, who refuses any agreement and says she is ready to go to trial. Justice must now decide on the holding of a trial and its date.

The prosecution accuses the interpreter of the hits Hips don’t lie, WakaWaka Where Loca of tax evasion of 14.5 million euros over the years 2012, 2013 and 2014. According to the prosecution, Shakira had been living in Spain since 2011, when her relationship with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique was made public , but had maintained their tax residence in the Bahamas, considered a tax haven, until 2015. The couple, who have two children, announced their separation in June.

Shakira, who claims her innocence, said Wednesday that she would refuse to seal an agreement with the prosecution, saying she would prefer a trial to this plea-guilty procedure. Her lawyers estimate that until 2014, most of her income came from her international tours and that she lived no more than six months a year in Spain, a requirement to establish her tax residence in the country. In May, a court in Barcelona rejected an appeal from the singer who demanded that the charges be dropped.

Shakira denounces “abusive methods”

The singer, who denounces a “total violation of her rights” and “abusive methods” on the part of the prosecution, is “confident in the fact that justice will give her reason”, had indicated her advice on Wednesday in a press release. The prosecution “stubbornly insists on claiming the money collected during my international tours and during [l’émission] The Voice in the United States, at a time when “I was not yet resident in Spain”, denounced the singer in the press release sent Wednesday by her lawyers.

Shakira also argues that she has already paid 17.2 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities and that she therefore has “no debt to the Treasury for many years”.

Shakira’s name is among those cited in the Pandora Papers, a vast investigation published at the end of 2021 by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, accusing several hundred personalities of having concealed assets in offshore companies, in particular for the purpose of ‘tax evasion.