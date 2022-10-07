The Spanish, second in Europe with the worst mental health

We Spaniards do not enjoy good mental health. Only the Portuguese are worse off than us. And the rest of the world is not doing much better. The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed in its reports that More than 110 million people suffer from some type of mental disorder. Some figures that in reality could be much higher due to the stigma that surrounds this type of disease and the lack of diagnosis. The coronavirus pandemic has increased by 25% cases of anxiety and depression and this could be increasing. In Europe, a report presented to Parliament in Brussels, and which analyzes 55 indicators in the community club and UK, these figures could be affected due to factors such as the war in Ukraine, climate change and migration.

Related news

If we analyze the situation in each European country, Spain is the State with the largest number of people suffering from some type of mental illness, only behind Portugal and followed by Greece and Ireland. According to the conclusions of the study carried out by the think tank The European House-Ambrosetti in collaboration with Angelini Phama, with data from 2019, more than 20,000 people per 100,000 inhabitants in Spain suffer from ailments such as depression, autism, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, attention deficit and hyperactivity, intellectual and behavioral disorders.

The European average, accounting for the United Kingdom, is 15,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.. On the other side of the scale are the Eastern countries such as the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia that do not reach this figure.

If we attend to public resources used to deal with these disorders –0 being the worst grade and 10 the best– Spain fails with a 4.1. A figure that is only lower than France, which obtains a rating of 2.1 within the large economies of the euro zone. Among those that best know how to treat this type of ailment are the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal.

According to the authors of the study, to measure the quality of care, factors such as the percentage of hospital discharges, average length of stays in centers or consultations. At the bottom end of the class are Latvia (2.1), Greece (1.7) and Romania (1).

In terms of money used as a percentage of health spending, Spain is below the Twenty-seven and the United Kingdom, with 5% compared to 5.2%. Among the biggest spenders are France (14.5%), Germany (11.3%), Sweden (10%) and the British Isles (9.5%). This report also recalls that in December 2021, Spain announced a 100 million euro plan (the first in 12 years) to improve care for people suffering from mental health problems and that this includes a telephone line 24 for the prevention of suicide managed by the autonomous communities.

This study shows that more than 235,000 deaths a year are due to mental and behavioral problems. The average for the Twenty-seven and the United Kingdom stands at 37.7 per 100,000 inhabitants according to 2020 data. Spain exceeds this figure with 45.8, although far from other countries such as the United Kingdom (85), Germany (71.3 ) and the Netherlands (67.3).

The conclusions of this research indicate that people with severe mental health problems are much more likely to die prematurely than the rest of the population and the data within the community club shows very different results according to each country. In the EU, 4.5% of deaths among women are due to this type of disorder compared to 2.8 among men. In age groups, these types of deaths are more common in people over 65 years of age.

For the first time since this initiative was launched in 2017, the Mental Health Index has examined the iimpact of environmental factors andn the development of ailments related to mental health. This includes areas such as pollution, hours of exposure to sunlight, poverty and poor housing conditions, the consequences of a natural disasterlack of green spaces, armed conflicts or the need to emigrate to another country.

The countries closest to Ukraine will see the mental health of their inhabitants suffer. Regarding the possibility of a new economic recession, the text recalls that during the financial crisis in Spain, primary care professionals had to attend to 19.4% of patients with depression, 8.4% with anxiety problems , 7.3% with somatoform disorders and 4.6% due to abusive alcohol intake.

Just yesterday a new Spanish technological resource was presented to help psychologists: the patient goes to his office, puts on glass glasses and together can see a creature that represents his emotional state, which changes according to his own heartbeat and his breathing is what the LYNX project proposes, developed by the ITI technology center, based in Valencia.