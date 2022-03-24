The Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine renews its leadership and appoints a new president

The Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (Seme) renews its board of directors. The agency has appointed Juan Antonio López-Pitalúa as the new president of the companyas reported by the entity in a statement.

López-Pitalúa is an aesthetic doctor with a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Malaga, dedicated to aesthetic medicine partially since 1988 and exclusively since 1992.

He has been part of the board of directors of the Seme for thirteen years, occupying different positions of responsibility. He initially worked as a member, and later as first vice president and treasurer.

“I consider continuing education in medicine to be of paramount importance, and especially in the field of aesthetic medicine,” López-Pitalúa underlines. Now, the new president faces his stay in office with the priority of defending “the sector in Spain and in Europe”, explains López-Pitalúa himself.

Within the framework of its 37th National Congress, Seme promoted the Declaration of Malaga, signed by representatives of the European associations of aesthetic medicine from Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Poland and Spain. This document seeks the recognition of aesthetic medicine as a specialty within the European Union.

Seme is a non-profit scientific organization founded in 1984 and has more than 1,500 associated doctors throughout Spain. The institution has been officially recognized by the International Union of Aesthetic Medicine (Uime).