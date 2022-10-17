The Spanish Society of Antiaging Medicine points to the possibility…

In 20 years we have gone from trying to mitigate the consequences of aging to rejuvenating cells and tissues

SEVILLE, 17 (EUROPE PRESS)

The XX Congress of the Spanish Society of Antiaging and Longevity Medicine (Semal), recently held in Madrid, has consolidated this scientific society as a benchmark for scientists and clinicians from all over the world, while demonstrating that Antiaging Medicine has had significant progress in Spain.

Throughout its two decades of existence, it has gone from analyzing aging and proposing guidelines to live healthier for longer, to precision medicine, which designs treatments that seek maximum efficacy for patients, working on the rejuvenation of their tissues based on exhaustive clinical diagnoses and advances in research, as Professor Arturo Fernández-Cruz highlighted in his lecture.

This represents a qualitative and quantitative leap in the work of maintaining the present and future health and well-being of “healthy patients” but who, “if their condition, their biochemical parameters and their evolution are measured to the millimeter, are susceptible to improvement With this, it is being possible not only to lengthen life, but also to enjoy a better quality of life for many more years.”

As they have explained, the level of Spain, in this sense, is very high and the annual congresses of the Semal, which bring together more than a hundred researchers and specialists from all over the world, have served as a boost to the scientific society, positioning it at the head of the European and Latin American.

Its wake has also helped promote this type of medicine in Spain, where currently, according to data from Semal itself, there are more than 50,000 people who, to a greater or lesser extent, follow anti-aging treatments. The average age of the patients who consult is gradually decreasing, demonstrating the existing interest in maintaining a good physical and mental state, which allows them to enjoy life.

If before the consultation age of the patients was around 50-60 years, when signs and symptoms of aging appeared, “now a significant number of patients come in their 40s, a trend that is helping reinforcing the paradigm shift in which prevention of aging has gone to interest in staying young”, as Dr. Jose Serres has referred.

IMPORTANT ADVANCES

Throughout the congress the latest advances in this field have been exposed. Thus, “a classic axiom such as that a person is the age of their arteries, has been redefined speaking, in the words of Dr. José Sabán, since it is actually the age of the endothelium, the layer that covers the interior of the arteries, the greatest determinant of age, with Cocvid serving as an example of accelerated aging that we have learned to treat.

To maintain a healthy endothelium, the combination of resveratrol, coenzyme Q10, Omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, N-acetylcysteine ​​or vitamin D, among others, has proven to be effective, but their dose and combination must be administered individually. Doctors Marco Chover and Jordi Ibañez contributed their extensive clinical experience in this regard.

Dr. Josepa Rigau and Dr. Cristóbal de la Coba, from a clinical point of view, and professors Mónica de la Fuente and Ascensión Marcos, from a research perspective, have discussed the importance of controlling the process of subclinical inflammation that in In most cases, you don’t even know what it is. At the cardiometabolic level, the latest technical advances that allow an early diagnosis of atherosclerotic plaque and the calcification phenomena that accompany aging were presented, respectively, by Drs. Leticia Fernandez-Frieras and Alicia Maceiras.

Antiaging medicine has also benefited from advances in Genomic Medicine, studying both genes and the way they are expressed, which allows an accurate diagnosis not only of the individual’s situation but also of its probable future evolution and what is what to do for that evolution to be optimal. This is what the presentations by Drs Jose Ignacio Lao and Jose Manuel Soria dealt with.

The mitochondria is an intracellular organelle responsible for generating energy for the cell. Mitochondria oxidize and age easily and can be a therapeutic target for anti-aging interventions such as the one presented to us by Professors Ayala, from Seville, and Jean Paul Meningaud, from Paris, as well as Dr. Flor Leinado, from Buenos Aires.

Another new topic is the use of exosomes, corpuscles that are released by cells and whose content can serve as a rejuvenation signal for other cells and even damaged tissues, having significant therapeutic potential.

Caloric restriction was another of the recommended premises. To be healthy you have to eat less. Dr. Bern Kleine Gunk advanced that drugs can be used that help simulate this caloric restriction, such as resveratrol. This element stimulates a component, which are sirtuins, a variety of enzymes that regulate metabolic processes, delaying aging and contributing to the prevention of diseases such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.