The Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine supports the flu strategy for Covid-19

The Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine supports the strategy of flu of Covid-19. Since this Monday, in Spain, the protocols of the Covid-19 have changed in order to take a step towards the influenzaization of the infection. Among the new measures, the disappearance of quarantines. Another of the new rules is to make PCRs only for people over 60 or vulnerable groupsand the action before a Covid patient will be very similar to that carried out before a flu.

A change of strategy which, for the professionals of the Spanish Society of Emergency Medicine, is reasonable for several reasons: the first of them, because right now what prevails is a less virulent variant. Second, the population is less susceptible and most of the citizenship is vaccinated or has been infected, making it less susceptible to serious infection. Lastly, there is availability of treatment against Covid.

SEMES professionals have indicated that the pandemic must be controlled with other more important indicators, such as the rate of hospitalization or admission to the ICU, and that health professionals should be in charge of decision to diagnose or not the disease by a PCR.

Emergency physicians also consider it very important to include an indicator of the percentage of positivity in the tests performed in the emergency services, as well as drainage indicators for these services. The Dr. Juan González del Castillo, coordinator of the SEMES Emergency Infections Group, has warned that “we must not be absolutist and we have to work with common sense. If a 20-year-old has Covid-19, but lives with an immunosuppressed person or works with the public, we must make a diagnosis of Covid disease because he can infect vulnerable people.

In this sense, the expert has pointed out that “this is one of the points where the position of the Ministry of Health falters, since it should leave it to the discretion of health professionals whether to diagnose or not, depending on the circumstances of the patient, cohabitants and type of job”.