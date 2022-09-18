The Spanish team achieves another bronze in the World Cup hoops exercise

The Spanish rhythmic gymnastics team won another bronze medal at the World Cups that have been disputed in Sofa (Bulgaria). Spain was third in the five-ring apparatus final, won by Italy. Second was Israel. They formed the Spanish group Ana Arnau, Ins Bergua, Mireia Martínez, Patricia Pérez and Salma Solán.

The Spanish gymnasts returned to perform their exercise inspired by Romeo and Juliet and, with a good execution, they surpassed the mark they had achieved in the general contest (33,800).

I opened the final Italy with the best and most complicated assembly that has been seen in the team competition of these World Cups. With a Michael Jackson theme, its gymnasts display a cataract of elements each more imaginative and complex, which deserved a mark of 34,950, the highest given in this competition.

Israel (34,050) intercalated between Italy and Spain. The other group that was fighting for the medals, the Bulgarian, made several big mistakes and finished last (31,400).

In the final of the mixed ribbons and ball, Bulgaria, new world champion in the general contest, she gave the measure of her true level and with a somewhat inflated mark (33,300) she surpassed Italy (31,450). They are two exercises each more spectacular.

Spain, with the change of Valeria Márquez by Patricia Pérez, closed the competition. Lost your medal options shortly after starting his tango, when a tape was thrown out of the tapestry. That cost a penalty of 0.30 points that left the team in fifth position (28,450).