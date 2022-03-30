The Spanish ‘unicorns’ create their own lobby to promote a new production model | Companies

Nine Spanish startups, the majority unicorns (with valuations above 1,000 million dollars) and some in the process of being so, have announced today in Barcelona the launch of Spain Tech (EsTech), an association of high-growth technology-based companies, whose purpose is give visibility to their contribution to the economythe environment and the labor market in Spain, and promote the development and leadership of a technological and digital-based productive fabric that will reach 40% of the GDP of our country in 2030.

The founding companies of the association, which is still pending legal incorporation, are Cabify, Factorial, Filmin, Glovo, Holaluz, Jobandtalent, Neuroelectrics, RedPoints and Wallbox. The platform is born under the umbrella of Adigital and has the collaboration of Endeavor, Ascri and Tech Barcelona. Their purpose, they say, is to have a representative space in the country that allows them not only to defend their interests but also to show the opportunity they offer for the country’s economy and that they be taken into account when designing policies that affect them.

Its promoters have explained that EsTech is open to any high-growth company that has its origins in Spain and has its decision centers in the country. During the event, which was attended by the main directors of the nine Spanish startups, they highlighted that Spanish companies in the growth phase, supported by technology and job creation (scale ups), continue to increase in the country. At the moment, It is estimated that there are between 400 and 450 startups in the growth phase in Spain. According to the Scale-Up Spain report, scale ups Spanish companies generated 324,000 jobs in 2020, with a forecast for 2021 of generating 671,500 jobs. In addition, up to nine Spanish startups today have the potential to reach a valuation of 1,000 million dollars and acquire the status of Unicorn in the coming months, according to the latest Top 100 Next Unicorns Reportproduced by Viva Technology and GP Bullhound, and it is estimated that there are 20 scale ups Spanish companies close to reaching 800 million euros in value.

“We believe that these companies will accompany the Ibex35 in size and representativeness in the coming years, forming a fabric of highly innovative large companies”, Ana Maiques, president of EsTech, and CEO and co-founder of Neuroelectrics, said at a press conference. Antonio Iglesias, from Endeavor, only those 20 scale ups they have the potential to increase the GDP of Spain by one percentage point if they manage to become a unicorn, because in 2021 the companies that achieved that status managed to raise 400 million on average and invoice 600 million.

In this context, Carina Szpilka, president of Adigital, has defended that “defining a common action plan between organizations and collaborating with institutions is essential to create a common story and promote measures that affect the economic development, innovation and competitiveness of the country. , just as it happens in neighboring countries such as France or Germany”, where there are already associations similar to EsTech, with which they plan to collaborate in the future.

In 2021, the ecosystem received an investment of around 4.3 billion euros, which represents a growth of 288% compared to the previous year. According to the promoters of the association, Spain has made great progress in creating a business fabric based on technology, job creation and high growth, which is facing a new stage of contribution to the country and consolidation in a global environment. very competitive. In this sense, EsTech will seek facilitate a dialogue with all social agents and institutions and accelerate the competitiveness of this new productive system and recognize that these companies and their business leaders play a key role in the Spanish economy.

Maiques explained that the association will initially focus its work on the new Startups Law, currently in parliamentary process, the issues of taxation and the attraction and generation of talent, given the high demand and lack of professionals with digital skills in the country. These last two issues and some points of the aforementioned law represent, as they have explained, an obstacle for these companies to grow much faster.

The companies behind this platform acknowledge that they sometimes feel “misunderstood” and have defended the capacity in Spain to create global leaders. “But we must do them together, us and with the Government, to achieve a multiplier effect (because high-impact entrepreneurs create more entrepreneurship around them), attract more capital and more talent. Those of us who are here are not looking for the ball; We have been working hard for years to place our companies where they are today and we are creating this association so that we may be more, to make fabric and create wealth in Spain”, the scale ups presents.

The founding startups believe that “it is time to give visibility to what we are doing” and trust that EsTech will allow them to express their needs and work side by side with the Administration to see what measures to put in place to promote this type of company even more “innovative, that help the progress of the country, and that Spain can definitely be associated with technology”.

Along these lines, Szpilka has stressed that it is necessary to “bet on the economic transformation of our country through innovative and talented organizations with international experience and that have incorporated adaptable, sustainable and impactful management models into their DNA”.