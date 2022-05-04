The Spanish video game demands more investment to continue growing

The Spanish video game industry calls for more investment in order to consolidate the maturity of companies and boost their growth. This is due to the fact that, despite the existence of numerous funding mechanisms for both public and private projects, the available offer does not cover the needs of the sector. This is one of the main ideas exposed in the White Paper on Spanish Video Game Development 2021 published and presented today by DEV, the Spanish association of companies that produce and develop video games and entertainment software.

2021 has been a good year for the electronic entertainment sector, especially in Spain. The Madrid studio Mercury Steam has published for Nintendo Switch the acclaimed Metroid Dreadwhile the Andalusians from The Game Kitchen have announced the sequel to the successful Blasphemous and large foreign companies such as Tencent and Activision have announced their entry into national studios such as Novarama or Digital Legends, respectively.

Despite this good news – and the general growth of the sector, which has gone from a turnover of 1,105 million euros in 2020 to 1,326 million in 2021 – DEV insists that the purchase of Spanish studios by large foreign companies is not the solution to the investment problems in the sector. “Although the entry of foreign capital is excellent news, it is important to underline the need for it to coexist with other sources of financing that allow Spanish studios to both grow in capital and maintain their intellectual properties,” says the president of DEV Valeria Castro.

As usual in the White Paper on Spanish Video Game Development, this year’s edition also comes with a series of requests to encourage the economy of the sector during this 2022. The first point includes the need to “establish a tax incentive for the production of video games”, following the example of countries such as France, Italy, Belgium and the UK. According to DEV, this would attract large international productions to Spain and improve the attractiveness of the industry to private investors.

On the other hand, the association also proposes “to launch an ambitious plan to support the Spanish video game development industry.” This is divided into four specific measures: the creation of a network of incubators and accelerators managed by professionals in the sector; direct aid for developers; aid for research, development and innovation (R+D+I); and the creation of a public-private investment fund.

From DEV they point out that 2022 is a very good year to implement these measures, since the Plan to Promote the Audiovisual Sector (Spain Audiovisual Hub) will mobilize 1,264.5 million public euros between 2021 and 2025. “This 2022, and the years to come, are presented as a unique opportunity both for the Spanish economy and for our video game sector,” they say in the White book.

Spanish industry grows and Catalonia leads it

The Spanish video game industry has grown during 2021, a trend that has been maintained for several years. It has done so both at the level of active studies and in terms of projects under development and billing. There are currently a total of 755 active studios in Spain, 100 more than in 2020. Of these, the majority are in Catalonia, which accounts for 27% of the total, followed by Madrid with 24%.

“Catalonia continues to be the engine of the Spanish video game, since 50% of the turnover is concentrated in this region alone”, they assure from DEV. In 2020, the electronic leisure sector in Spain had a turnover of 1,105 million euros, while in 2021 it had a turnover of 1,326 million. If this trend continues, it is estimated that in 2024 some 2,291 million euros will be billed.

Other data that reaffirms the good health of the sector is the age of the active companies, since nearly 90% of the studios have been in operation for more than two years. On the other hand, Europe is consolidated as the main market for the Spanish video game, bringing together an average of 53% of its turnover.

Industry challenges

For DEV, the biggest challenge in the industry is the need for new ways of financing. According to their studies, this need for liquidity can be linked to the start of a company’s first projects, to the daily operations of companies or to the start of new developments and intellectual properties.

Another challenge is the need to grow and diversify the companies’ product catalogue. Creating a video game can be a very risky project that requires a large investment. If a launch fails, it can mean the closure of the study. For this reason, it is necessary for companies to be able to develop several games in parallel to diversify the risk and have more possibilities of subsistence.

This complexity added to the lack of investment leads many Spanish companies to develop video games commissioned by large foreign companies. As is the case with Mercury Steam with the franchise metroid. The positive side of these agreements is that this way the studies receive the necessary income to maintain themselves or grow, but the counterpart of these commissions is that they leave them little room to work on their own licenses or intellectual properties.

