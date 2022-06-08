The special connection between Ewan McGregor and one of the characters of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

The third series of the universe Star Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi, available on Disney +, has managed to connect with fans of the popular saga at the hands of Ewan McGregor, who 17 years later has once again put himself in the shoes of the iconic Jedi master. In just three episodes, Deborah Chow’s production, which follows in the footsteps of The Mandalorian Y boba fett bookhas been among the most viewed titles of the month.

Ewan McGregor is not only the absolute protagonist of the new prequel to starwarsis also the executive producer of the series, and he is leaving us with many unexpected surprises, such as the appearance of a very special person in his private life: his daughter.

Tetha Grig is the daughter of Ewan McGregor



Tetha Grig is the daughter of Ewan McGregor Disney+

In the second episode, on his journey to the planet Daiyu to find Anakin Skywalker’s daughter Leia, Ben Kenobi runs into Tetha Grig, a red-haired local woman who offers him spice, the drug of the Star Wars universe (kessel pure, Gitterstim and Felucian). This character, apparently without much relevance, turns out to be played by none other than Esther Rose McGregor, the daughter of the protagonist and producer of the TV series. Obi-Wan Kenobi in real life. One of the most special cameos in the series, without a doubt.





During the scene, Grig offers Obi-Wan a cocktail of intergalactic narcotics, and Ben takes the opportunity to ask him about a young Leia, to which the red-haired girl replied: “No one leaves this place. I was also the daughter of someone once.” This statement opens a window of possibilities that even lead us to think that Tetha could be Kenobi’s daughter in fiction.

The brief meeting between Kenobi and Tetha Grig ends when she gives him a drug that the Jedi will later use against a group of criminals who attacked him to deliver it to the Third Sister.

The McGregor Family and the Star Wars Universe



This has been the first time that father and daughter have acted together in a production. However, Ewan McGregor and Esther Rose McGregor are not the only members of the McGregor family that are part of the universe. starwars. mary elizabeth Winsteadthe wife of the Scottish actor, will also have a role in Ahsokathe series starring Rosario Dawson that will arrive in 2023 on Disney + along with The Mandalorian.