The special episode of The Simpsons with characters from Avengers: Endgame

The Simpsons has an episode where it intersects with the most famous Avengers movies. A crossover worthy of Marvel.

The Simpsons has always been characterized by parodying movies, historical moments and characters that are important in the world of entertainment. Thus, he gave us some of the best moments of the small screen.

In its most acclaimed and iconic episodes we have seen references to movies like Psycho, and even the participation of important celebrities in Hollywood. This time, Marvel’s time has come.

In 2021, the animated family released an episode focused on the most popular Avengers movies: Infinity War and, of course, Endgame. The protagonist of this episode is Bart Simpson.

How was the episode of The Simpsons about the Avengers

This special episode of The Simpsons was titled Bart the Bad Guy. In Latin America he is known by the name of Bart the Villain. This is the 14th episode of the 31st season of the animated series. Its premiere was in March 2020 in the United States, but it only landed in several countries in 2021. Regarding its history, it shows us Bart as the main protagonist and who will take us into all the future events that occur.

Homer’s son accidentally watches a new superhero movie a month before its release. Knowing details that no one else knows, he begins to torment the other fans. At the same time, two executive producers of the film will try to keep Bart from leaking more details about it.

Without a doubt, this chapter is a great parody of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mainly, to the most popular movies that led the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

A very curious detail is that the episode of The Simpsons has cameos by Joe and Anthony Russo, as well as actress Cobie Smulders. Considering that the last few seasons of the series have dropped in quality, this episode received very positive reviews.

Many critics praised the original and entertaining story, as well as the humor that was always present in each scene. Likewise, they also emphasized the soundtrack and the vocal performance of the cast.