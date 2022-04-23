The special episode of The Simpsons with characters from Avengers Endgame

The Simpson It has always been characterized by parodying movies, historical moments and characters that are important in the world of entertainment. Thus, he gave us some of the best moments on the small screen.

In its most acclaimed and iconic episodes we have seen references to movies like Psychosis, and even the participation of important celebrities in Hollywood. This time, it was time to Marvel.

In 2021, the animated family released an episode focused on the most popular movies of the Avengers: Infinity War and of course, end game. The protagonist of this episode is Bart Simpson.

How was the episode of The Simpsons about the Avengers

East special episode of the simpsons It is title Bart the Bad Guy. In Latin America he is known by the name of Bart the Villain. This is the 14th episode of the 31st season of the animated series. Its premiere was in March 2020 in the United States, but it only landed in several countries in 2021. Regarding its history, it shows us Bart as the main protagonist and who will take us into all the future events that occur.

Homer’s son accidentally sees a new superhero movie, a month before its release. Knowing details that no one else knows, he begins to torment the other fans. At the same time, two executive producers of the film will try to keep Bart from leaking more details about it.

Without a doubt, this chapter is a great parody of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mainly, to the most popular movies that topped the Avengers: Infinity War Y end game.

A very curious detail is that the chapter of The Simpson features cameos from Joe and Anthony Russoas well as the actress cobie smulders. Considering that the last few seasons of the series have dropped in quality, this episode received very positive reviews.

Many critics praised the original and entertaining story, as well as the humor that was always present in each scene. Likewise, they also emphasized the soundtrack and the vocal performance of the cast.

