Entertainment

The special episode of The Simpsons with characters from Avengers Endgame

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

The Simpson It has always been characterized by parodying movies, historical moments and characters that are important in the world of entertainment. Thus, he gave us some of the best moments on the small screen.

In its most acclaimed and iconic episodes we have seen references to movies like Psychosis, and even the participation of important celebrities in Hollywood. This time, it was time to Marvel.

Source link

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Johnny Depp seeks to put a new spin on the trial with this video

5 mins ago

International Book Day. What do Johnny Depp and Emma Watson like to read?

7 mins ago

Football Ligue 1 – L1: Lionel Messi offers the 10th title to PSG!

8 mins ago

Marc Anthony: this is the millionaire MAINTENANCE that happened to Shannon de Lima for 3 years

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button