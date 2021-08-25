the special ‘Happier Than Ever’ in streaming, where to see it: Revenews

Recorded at the Hollywood Bowl, from September 3 streaming on Disney + Billie Eilish’s special concert ‘Happier Tha Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles’.

Disney’s streaming platform is enriched with a new, highly anticipated content. It’s about the special Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles starring Billie Eilish available in world premiere from 3 September. The artist thus makes his Disney + debut with an event concert recorded in the setting of the Hollywood Bowl amphitheater and promises an unprecedented cinematic experience.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, the live event brings together an intimate performance by Billie Eilish presenting the songs from her new album. The ladder runs the same tracklist of ‘Happier Than Ever’ and is accompanied by elements in animation. The idea is, in fact, to lead the viewer on a dreamlike journey into the city that saw the birth of the artist with his most iconic scenarios.

“Disney is an icon and to be involved in something like this is a great honor,” said Eilish. “It is really exciting for me to be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city I love and where I grew up. I hope you enjoy”.

Disney + press office photo

And Billie’s enthusiasm is fully shared by director Rodriguez, who says: “We are all big fans of Billie and Finneas here in our house. They are such extraordinary and world-renowned talents that it is a real honor to work with them on this film. The way the narrative story and the animated pieces intertwine through its incredible musical performance makes it a spectacular and truly exclusive event ”.

In addition to the Eilish brothers, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Gustavo Dudamel and the Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo complete the lineup while the orchestral arrangements are by David Campbell. Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles was produced by Interscope Films and Darkroom Productions, in association with Nexus Studios and Aron Levine Productions.

“Billie’s musical evolution […] makes her one of the best artists and storytellers of this generation”Explains Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television. Which promises the public “an unprecedented concert”

Disney + press office photo