The special love story of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, the woman who became their “Universe”

Chris Martin, leader of Coldplay, in love to “infinity” with Dakota Johnson (REUTERS / Brendan McDermid)

For days, the Universe of a large part of Latin Americans has revolved around Coldplay, the English band that does not stop adding dates to its regional tour. The Universe of its leader, Chris Martininstead, is named after a single woman: dakota johnsonhis girlfriend of almost five years.

This was openly declared at a concert in London in October last year, just before presenting his latest single, My Universeand despite the fact that both were very jealous of their intimacy from the beginning of their relationship: “This song is about my Universe, and she is here”he told the audience as he pointed to the actress from 50 shades of graywho opened her arms to him emotionally from a box at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Chris Martin dedicates the song “My Universe” to Dakota Johnson

It was also at a Coldplay show where the singer and the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson they were first seen together in October 2017. It had been less than two years since he had divorced Gwyneth Paltrow -with whom you have your daughter Manzana and his son Moses— after a decade of marriage and an amicable separation.

Romance rumors grew when Dakota and Chris were photographed eating sushi at a Los Angeles restaurant. By December of that year, the magazine U.S. Weekly assured that they were “definitely dating” after surprising them flying to a romantic getaway in Israel. “It is much more than an adventure”a close source assured at the time, although they did not say anything.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin with their children Apple and Moses, during a birthday of the little girl they celebrated at Disney years before their separation (Splash News / The Grosby Group)

In January 2018, however, they shared the front row of their friend’s fall-winter show. Stella McCartney. They did not spare demonstrations of affection before the witnesses who later said that she “whispered in her ear, patted her back and was super smiling.” They seemed happy together, they added.

A month later they came hand in hand at the presenter and comedian’s 60th birthday party Elle DeGeneres. It was on her show where one of the guests, Diane Keatonwas in charge of clearing doubts in this regard: “Chris was with Dakota, they are a couple, understand? And yes, I mean he’s beautiful.” But the protagonists of the story remained silent.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson at the Claridges Hotel in London. Two years after their separation, the singer met the actress of 50 shades of Gray and the crush was total (The Gorsby Group)



In August of that year, they were seen on the beaches of the Hamptons with his children, and another couple: Paltrow’s and her new husband, Brad Fachuk. Gwyneth would later say: “I love Dakota. I can see that it seems weird because it’s unconventional. But I adore her.”

Soon the hordes of paparazzi that followed them around the world in search of official confirmation of the courtship found a new coincidence: they both had the same infinity tattoo on their arms. It was serious enough to leave lasting marks on the skin, they concluded.

The house that Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson bought for $14 million: a huge park, lots of privacy, and the coveted “beach key” that gives them access to Little Dume’s nearly private beach (Zillow via The Grosby Group)

It was not long before Dakota herself was in charge of clarifying it in an interview with tattler: “I’m not going to talk about it, but I’m very happy.” Since then, the speculations about whether they were a couple have ended, but they gave way to pregnancy rumors when the photographic guard stationed almost permanently in front of the mansion they still share in Malibu discovered hundreds of pink and light blue balloons in the garden. The tabloids quickly decreed that they were the clue of a party to reveal the gender of a baby on the way, although it was only decoration for the birthday of the actress, born on October 4, 1989 – who Martin is 13 years older than. . “He is young at heart, so it makes sense that he is with a woman younger than him”said his friends. She denied it on the Ellen show: “I’m just pregnant with good ideas,” she assured.

Everything seemed perfect between Chris and Dakota, until in June 2019 it emerged that he had been kissing Dua Lipa at Glastonbury (The Grosby Group)

Everything seemed perfect, when in June 2019 it emerged that he had kissed Dua Lipa at Glastonbury. Coldplay’s representative emphatically denied the accounts, but it was difficult to photograph them together on their regular walks with his dog through the streets of Point Dume over the next several months. Her parents, however, gave clues that everything was still going: “I’m happy if she’s happy, and Chris is a great guy.”said the former Miami Vice and he confided that he wanted madly to have grandchildren. “I love my daughter’s boyfriend and they make an amazing couple. She is very secretive about her private life and I respect that.”said in turn the eternal Working Girl.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin on their last vacation on the beaches of Mexico. The couple traveled with Moses, the son of Coldplay leader (Backgrid / The Grosby Group)

But the definitive voice that, according to the media on both sides of the Atlantic, had more weight in the reconciliation was that of Paltrow: “Gwyneth wants the best for Chris and was the one who pushed them to return,” the sources said. Shortly after, the musician was there to celebrate his girlfriend’s 30th birthday, and she accompanied him on a Saturday Night Live special and at the after-party. The storm had passed.

By February 2020, she went behind the camera to direct the video for cry, cry, cry: the single from the English band tells the story of a couple that endures through the years and served not only for her to make her directorial debut, but also to tell the world, without further declaration than her art, that theirs was that union class.

An outing to eat at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, during January 2022. Chris and Dakota tattooed the infinity symbol to honor their love (Backgrid / The Grosby Group)

“We’ve been together for a while, and sometimes we like to go out, but we both work so much that most of the time what we enjoy most is being quiet at home, alone or with good friends,” Dakota said in an interview she gave to she last April to promote his role in the dark daughterof Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Everything indicates that it will be the game again when the singer of Fix You tour the Latin American stages with the Music of the Spheres Tour. And of course we already know what face that music has for the leader of Coldplay: after years of discretion, now he even dares to serenade him in public.

KEEP READING:

Coldplay added a seventh date in Argentina: all the details

The Sex Pistols and Queen Elizabeth: from the scandalous punk concert on a boat to the current well wishes