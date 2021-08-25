The “special” names of the stars’ children

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost announced, on Instagram, the arrival of their first child: “We had a baby – wrote Jost – it’s called Cosmo and we love it very much”.

It is a significant and distinctive name: it derives from the Greek word which means ‘harmony and beauty’. Celebrities often opt for a particular solution when it comes to their offspring: Take Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, who they named their daughter Lyra Antarctica. And how can we forget Apple Martin (Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin) and Blue Ivy (Jay Z, Beyoncé)?

All of these, however, pale in comparison to perhaps the most controversial name in history: X Æ A-Xii, given to the son of Elon Musk and Grimes. (Though it may not be as crazy as it sounds: Musk explained to podcast host Joe Rogan that it pronounces itself ‘X-Ash’).

Though perhaps we should keep in mind the names of rocker Frank Zappa’s (fittingly) bizarre children: Moon Unit, Dweezil, and Diva Thin Muffin. Looking back and at the more surprising baby names of the stars, some are adorably extravagant (like Kal-El, son of Nicolas Cage and Pilot Inspektor, son of Jason Lee). Not a few simply sweet and pleasantly unconventional ones: like Luna Simone (daughter of John Legend) and Daisy Dove (the little girl of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry).