News

The “special” names of the stars’ children

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Now it’s the turn of Cosmo, son of Scarlett Johansson, but there are others.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost announced, on Instagram, the arrival of their first child: “We had a baby – wrote Jost – it’s called Cosmo and we love it very much”.

It is a significant and distinctive name: it derives from the Greek word which means ‘harmony and beauty’. Celebrities often opt for a particular solution when it comes to their offspring: Take Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, who they named their daughter Lyra Antarctica. And how can we forget Apple Martin (Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin) and Blue Ivy (Jay Z, Beyoncé)?

All of these, however, pale in comparison to perhaps the most controversial name in history: X Æ A-Xii, given to the son of Elon Musk and Grimes. (Though it may not be as crazy as it sounds: Musk explained to podcast host Joe Rogan that it pronounces itself ‘X-Ash’).

Though perhaps we should keep in mind the names of rocker Frank Zappa’s (fittingly) bizarre children: Moon Unit, Dweezil, and Diva Thin Muffin. Looking back and at the more surprising baby names of the stars, some are adorably extravagant (like Kal-El, son of Nicolas Cage and Pilot Inspektor, son of Jason Lee). Not a few simply sweet and pleasantly unconventional ones: like Luna Simone (daughter of John Legend) and Daisy Dove (the little girl of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry).

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

926
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
746
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
731
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
573
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
561
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
559
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
542
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
500
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
476
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
468
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top