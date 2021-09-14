the spectacle of the future is staged in the Emirates

AGI – The promise is to present the “World’s greatest show”, the greatest show in the world. An event that from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022 does not intend to turn off the engines even at night. Amazement, wonder, almost a vertigo. This is the idea suggested by the video produced by the organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai, who enlisted none other than Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth. One and a half minutes of advertising directed by two-time Oscar-winning director Robert Stromberg, in which the Thor star invites the public to visit “the future” with him, against the backdrop of a digital version of the Expo site, while a choir of children intones “Pure Imagination” from the film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”.

In fact, ambitions are directly proportional to the UAE’s fortunes. In short, we could not expect less from a country that has also made its figure of excesses. Where luxury is shown shamelessly, among palm-shaped islands, archipelagos that reproduce planispheres, 7-star hotels and high-powered cars, often driven by private drivers on motorways up to fourteen lanes.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first universal exhibition in the ME.NA.SA area (Middle East, North Africa and South Asia) which, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been postponed for a year, coming to coincide with the Golden Jubilee, the great celebrations for the first fifty years of the nation. Having passed the annus horribilis of 2020 and despite the strong social limits still adopted internationally due to Covid-19, Dubai says it is ready to welcome up to 20 million visitors, guests from over 190 participating countries. In short, a completely different film compared to the closed-door Olympics held in Tokyo just two months ago.

In the hours in which it is announced that the social distance is reduced from 2 to 1.5 meters, the organization promises, in fact, that the sanitary measures will be rigorous but will not compromise the success of the Exhibition. Vaccination of visitors is encouraged but will not be mandatory, while the staff will be vaccinated and subjected to periodic checks. On the site there will be three aids for rapid tests, accessible day and night, seven days a week. To reassure the audience, in these hours a photo shoot is circulating in the local press that portrays the Emirati leaders, in traditional white kandora, during a final inspection: nothing will be overlooked, from continuous sterilization, to the thermal scanners at the entrances, to the disinfectant nebulizers.

Spread over a staggering 4.38 square kilometers, four times the largest shopping mall in the world (check out the Dubai Mall), the Expo site is shaped like a shamrock, where each petal is dedicated to each one. of the three main thematic areas: Opportunities, Sustainability and Mobility. This is the great world stage where countless shows and the ten “Thematic Weeks” will take place. Venice will be the Italian protagonist of the opening one, dedicated to Climate and Biodiversity: in the Italian Pavilion there are many initiatives planned for the lagoon city as an international model to combat the effects of climate change and, on 3 October, Venice will even be nominated as the world capital of sustainability.

Many great names in culture and entertainment will be at home in the Italian Pavilion: Roberto Bolle, Paolo Fresu, The Orchestra of Piazza Vittorio, “100 Cellos” with Giovanni Sollima & Enrico Melozzi, Nicola Piovani and Tosca with his concert ” Morabeza “. And among the events also stands out the representation, for the first time in the United Arab Emirates, of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “Nabucco” directed by Riccardo Muti with the Luigi Cherubini Orchestra.

Really in these hours in the United Arab Emirates, a young, cosmopolitan country but with a solid identity, euphoria reigns supreme. The desire to restart after the pandemic is palpable, and it is almost difficult to follow the flood of announcements, released on a daily basis, regarding the many projects for the next fifty years. Like the nation branding campaign “United Global Emirates”, the slogan with which we want to attract entrepreneurs from all latitudes to invest in one of the main international logistics hubs.

A country that combines seductive tax advantages with great economic growth, according to the Ministry of Economy expected to exceed 4% in 2021, after the double shock of the oil crisis and pandemic of 2021. A country that is certainly strategic for Italy (from the sector energy, construction, aerospace, Made in Italy), which rises from eleventh to ninth place overall among suppliers and which remains in second place among EU member states after Germany, with a share market share of 2.7%.

After the first fifty years in which the immense hydrocarbon reserves have triggered a dizzying urban and demographic development, the country, which already hosts some of the largest photovoltaic plants in the world, invests in nuclear power and works on CO2 storage projects, intends now focus on sustainable development, in which innovation and technological progress are solid allies of the environment.

According to a Bloomberg indiscretion, the United Arab Emirates could be the first OPEC country to reach the zero emissions target by 2050. An ace also in the media that is intended to drop on the eve of COP 26 scheduled for November in Glasgow, while the candidacy to host the next United Nations summit, COP 28, is already on the table. “Connecting minds creating the future”, unite minds to build the future, not surprisingly, is the claim chosen for Expo 2020 Dubai. We’ll see. Let the show begin.