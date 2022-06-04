The spectacular fall of Dua Lipa in full concert

Dua Lipa She is one of the artists of the moment. The British singer of Kosovar Albanian origin is currently on tour with the Future Nostalgia Tourthe album that she released in 2020 and that positioned her as one of the most listened to singers on the planet.

Having finished her presentations in the United States, the author of Levitating He is in Europe, more precisely in Spain, where he continues his tour that will later continue through Latin America. However, during his last recital at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Dua Lipa Suffered a fall. While she performed her hit be the oneHe slipped and ended up on the ground. Luckily, she recovered quickly and went on with the show as if nothing had happened.

Apparently this would not be the first fall he suffers singing this song, because the same thing happened to him while giving a concert in Italy a few weeks ago.

Fortunately, the fall Dua Lipa It was not very serious and the singer continues with her agenda as planned. She even referred to the subject with humor on her social networks where she not only showed the video of the exact moment where she fell, but she also showed how her knee was after the accident.

This is how the singer’s knee was left after the fall.

the year of Dua Lipa It’s in full swing. In March she released the song Sweetest Pie next to the rapper Megan Thee Stallion. And last week it came out potionshis new collaboration with the dj Calvin Harris and the rapper Young Thug.

Related news

Dua Lipa with Henry Cavill in the first look at Argylle.

Furthermore, this year will mark the Dua Lipa’s debut as an actress with the spy movie Argylewhere you will share screen with henry cavill, Samuel L Jackson, John Cena Y Bryan Cranston. She is also preparing for her rumored participation in the movie of Barbie of Greta Gerwig where you will share screen with margot robbie Y Ryan Goslingamong others.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!