The spectacular fall of Dua Lipa in full concert

Dua Lipa She is one of the artists of the moment. The British singer of Kosovar Albanian origin is currently on tour with the Future Nostalgia Tourthe album that she released in 2020 and that positioned her as one of the most listened to singers on the planet.

Having finished her presentations in the United States, the author of Levitating He is in Europe, more precisely in Spain, where he continues his tour that will later continue through Latin America. However, during his last recital at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Dua Lipa Suffered a fall. While she performed her hit be the oneHe slipped and ended up on the ground. Luckily, she recovered quickly and went on with the show as if nothing had happened.

