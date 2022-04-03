The spectacular film that unites time travel, love and art.

Definitely the presence of Woody Allen in the catalog of any platform adds several points to it. The prolific filmmaker, actor and producer has been in more than 50 films and has also written and directed plays. Within his extensive filmography, we find classics such as Annie Hall, Manhattan, Match Point or Vicky Cristina Barcelonaamong many titles that have transformed him into one of the most notable directors in history and influence of many young filmmakers.

A title that stands out from his work is Midnight in Paris, this movie in which Owen Wilson plays a Hollywood movie writer, successful but dissatisfied with his work. His future wife Inez (Rachel McAdams) wants him to continue his work, but Gil wants to finish his first novel and try to change his style. Completely nostalgic, they undertake a trip to Paris, Gil’s favorite place, although not Inez’s. Until there they will go with her parents and with a family friend, the pedant and insufferable Paul (michael sheen).

Uncomfortable with the whole situation, one day Gil returns to the hotel walking, being a little drunk and to take advantage of enjoying the city. At one point, somewhat disoriented, he comes across a car from the 1920s, with people dressed in period clothes, who invite him to get on. From there they will take him to a party for Jean Cocteau, on a crazy night where he will meet Scott Fitzgerald, Hemingway and Adriana, a young woman with whom he will begin to see the following nights.

As he progresses with his novel and travels to the past, to the golden age of literature according to his point of view, Gil will realize the mistakes made in his life, the problem of nostalgia and the importance of embracing the present.

Extremely entertaining, funny and emotional, Midnight in Paris managed to become Allen’s highest-grossing film in the US, something that can be explained by the quality of the film but also by its cast, which completes it. Marion Cotillard, Kathy Bates, Adrien Brody, and Tom Hiddleston.

Woody Allen’s film is available at hbo max and it is absolutely recommended.

