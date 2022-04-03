Entertainment

The spectacular film that unites time travel, love and art.

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Definitely the presence of Woody Allen in the catalog of any platform adds several points to it. The prolific filmmaker, actor and producer has been in more than 50 films and has also written and directed plays. Within his extensive filmography, we find classics such as Annie Hall, Manhattan, Match Point or Vicky Cristina Barcelonaamong many titles that have transformed him into one of the most notable directors in history and influence of many young filmmakers.

A title that stands out from his work is Midnight in Paris, this movie in which Owen Wilson plays a Hollywood movie writer, successful but dissatisfied with his work. His future wife Inez (Rachel McAdams) wants him to continue his work, but Gil wants to finish his first novel and try to change his style. Completely nostalgic, they undertake a trip to Paris, Gil’s favorite place, although not Inez’s. Until there they will go with her parents and with a family friend, the pedant and insufferable Paul (michael sheen).

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Netflix announced when the new chapters of Elite and The Umbrella Academy arrive

4 mins ago

What is the most popular movie on Netflix Colombia this day

15 mins ago

‘The Hunger Games’: This is how the actors have changed 10 years after the premiere of the saga

27 mins ago

5 beauty trends we saw at the 2022 Oscars after party

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button