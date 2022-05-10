Games

The spectacular horror and action game that gets a great price on Steam

Released this year, this dazzling Bethesda-published title is 34% off on Valve’s platform.


Ghostwire Tokyo on sale on Steam

Steam It has endless opportunities for users to add video games of enormous hierarchy at a very good price. On this occasion, a dazzling action horror game released just over a month ago can be obtained at a very good pricewith a 34% discount compared to its original value.





Ghostwire Tokyo is a Japanese horror, action and adventure game that offers impressive aesthetics and is currently can be had on Steam for $1,979.34, with a 34% discount compared to its original price. This unmissable offer is for Limited timeso Steam users should hurry up so they don’t miss out on this opportunity to add to a title of such caliber.

Ghostwire Tokyo Launch Trailer

Play

Ghostwire Tokyo Launch Trailer


What is Ghostwire Tokyo about, the game that is on sale on Steam

The population of Tokyo has disappeared and deadly supernatural forces roam the streets. Players must use an arsenal of elemental abilities to uncover the truth behind the disappearances and save the city of Tokyo, which can be seen in stunning visuals on Ghostwire Tokyo.

