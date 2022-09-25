The spectacular physical change of Zendaya

A photo posted on Zendaya’s social networks shows her change of look

The artist and actress has been photographed with her new blonde hair

A Twitter profile dedicated to keeping track of the actress and artist Zendaya He has published a photograph in which the change of look of it can be well observed. Inside a car, and sitting in the back while her driver is at the wheel, Zendaya has been seen completely changed. Her brown hair is now blonde and this has caused a barrage of reactions in his followers and fans.

The post made yesterday afternoon has no less than 15,000 likes and almost 1,000 retweets. The image, as the account specified, was taken at Beyoncé’s birthday party. The comments to the discovery of this change of look have been multiple. There are people who have not liked the change of look and others who have loved it.

Zendaya at Beyoncé’s belated birthday party. pic.twitter.com/iGi8AHDx3F — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 11, 2022

We do not know if there is a reason for this change in appearance in Zendaya. It may have been on his own initiative, which is the most obvious and certain, or he may be preparing some kind of work that has not yet been reported. We will have to give her some time to see if her blonde hair is here to stay.