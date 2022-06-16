The spectacular physical change of Zoe Saldana, the protagonist of Avatar: The sense of water

This week we have received (finally, everything must be said) Avatar: Sense of Water trailer, the new film by James Cameron, sequel to the highest-grossing feature film in history with 2,845 million dollars. and in advance we have seen Zoe Saldana againthe actress who gave life in the original installment to Neytiri and that returns in the same role, but 13 years after that technological revolution.

So much time has passed that I have been interested to know what has become of Zoë Saldana and if it has undergone a possible physical change over time. because it was in Pirates of the Caribbean where we saw her for the first time, although it was not until Avatar when he rose to true fame. And later on, we all adored her even more for playing Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy and other movies Marvel Cinematic Universe.

How has Zoe Saldana’s transformation been?

I think I can assure you that Zoe Saldana’s physical change has been small : Yes, he has grown up, he has the most marked features for age, and now he dresses impressively on the red carpet. ✅

: Yes, he has grown up, he has the most marked features for age, and now he dresses impressively on the red carpet. ✅ Yes indeed, the face remains the same, and the way he combs his hair hasn’t changed either (hair very collected in a ponytail on most occasions). ✅

(hair very collected in a ponytail on most occasions). ✅ Can you say that Zoe Saldana is as beautiful as ever? You can say. ✅

Fortunately, there is not much left to see her again in action in Avatar: The Water Sensebecause the new movie james cameron opens on December 16, and everything is ready for it to be a hit again. Yes indeed, we will be able to see little of Zoe Saldana in reality, because her character is bluer than the sky in Madrid (ah, here it is gray due to pollution).