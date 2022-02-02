The spectacular video of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 with the second generation Italian COSMO-SkyMed satellite

After several postponements (also due to a cruise ship entering the forbidden zone), finally the second generation Cosmo-SkyMed Italian satellite was successfully launched yesterday by a rocket Falcon 9 from SpaceX. Once again, Elon Musk’s company has achieved the goal of launching and landing the first stage of its rocket (in this case on the mainland and not on a droneship as happened in the past).

With the successful insertion of the Italian 2.2-ton satellite into sun-synchronous polar orbit, there was also room for a great video shown during the live broadcast where some of the initial stages of the launch could be seen. This is a new shot that is not usually shown but which is very spectacular even for those who are not passionate about the aerospace sector.

One of the best things about an RTLS mission is watching the Falcon 9 booster turn around to return. Watching the gases from the first and second stage interact. 🔥🔥🔥@SpaceX‘s sunset launch of CSG-2 put on quite the show! 🎥 me for @space_explored pic.twitter.com/AZhKlWFRSc – Derek Wise (@derekiswise) February 1, 2022

SpaceX Falcon 9 and the launch of the second generation COSMO-SkyMed satellite

When it was 0:11 (Italian time) on February 1, 2022 from the Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral in Florida yet another mission was launched to put a satellite into orbit by SpaceX with a Falcon 9 rocket. The company aims to launch as many as 52 rockets in the current year, thus reaching an average cadence of one launch every seven days.

The separation between the first and second stages of the Falcon 9 rocket

In this case, despite the unexpected events (mainly due to bad weather), the launch of the satellite COSMO-SkyMed second generation wanted by ASI and the Italian Ministry of Defense it was a success. The realization of the unit was entrusted to Thales Alenia Space. The first stage landed on Landing Zone 1 in Cape Canaveral 8 minutes after launch and had already flown for the Arabsat-6A and STP-2 missions. The second stage was instead deorbited in the Pacific Ocean east of Chile (in an area where there are no boats or inhabited islands).

The separation of the two fairings from the second stage of the SpaceX rocket

As written at the beginning, one of the most interesting parts of the official streaming was the long distance shooting of some phases of the launch of SpaceX. In particular, it was possible to witness the separation between the first and second stages and also the separation of fairings. Very suggestive images and unthinkable until a few years ago (due to the lack of reusable rockets).

Just imagine how incredible this will look stabilized, without the overlay AND in high resolution !!! @andrutay stabilized the footage quick and seeing this clean of a tracking shot in high rez will be absolutely incredible! 🤞🤞 Lets see it 😍 pic.twitter.com/J1yH6phXdt – Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) February 1, 2022

A stabilized version of the video shown during the official stream

Thales Alenia Space confirmed that 15 minutes after the separation from the second stage of the Falcon 9 from SpaceX, the satellite communicated correctly with the Fucino control center managed by Telespazio. The satellite uses a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and an Earth observation system for military and civilian purposes. The overall constellation will consist of four second generation satellites which will replace the first generation ones, guaranteeing continuity of service.

