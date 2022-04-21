The spectacular Xiaomi 12 drops 200 euros at a stroke

Share

The high-end of the Chinese manufacturer plummets from the official 799 euros.

One of the high-end smartphones that more expectation has created during 2021 it has been the Xiaomi 12, which finally lost the ‘Mi’ tagline. A few weeks ago we were able to analyze it in depth and we can only say good things. It is not for less, it is one of the most balanced mobiles of the moment, and today it only costs €599, 200 euros less than the official price (799 euros). And if you need more memory, the version with 256 GB of storage has also gone downup to 699 euros.

Xiaomi has quickly realized how exorbitant its starting price is, so they are thinking of lowering it to 699 euros very soon. We have found this offer today in AliExpress Plaza, with a warehouse and shipping from Spain, with all the European guarantees of 3 years in technology and a return process that is increasingly more effective and faster. Get this high end with a awesome discount. It’s time, and you have 3 colors available: gray, blue and violet.

Buy the Xiaomi 12 for 599 euros (RRP €799)

One of the most representative exponents of the high-end Android has always been a Xiaomi mobile since the first Xiaomi Mi and Mi Note came to light. Currently, Xiaomi is still among the 3 best phone manufacturers today along with Samsung and Apple, but others like realme and Oppo are lurking. This Xiaomi 12 is a nonsense of epic proportions that it only costs 599 euroswhich in other brands would be in a price range above 800 euros.

The Xiaomi 12 arrives with a 6.28″ Amoled screen and resolution FullHD+, thus reducing its size with respect to previous editions. East 12-bit panel has 120 Hz refresha maximum brightness of 1,100 nits, HDR10+ technologyfingerprint reader under it and a contrast of 5 million to 1. It is integrated into a aluminum alloy body beautiful, weighing 180 grams and 8.2mm thick. You will enjoy its 2 speakers and its microphones for noise cancellation on calls.

The processor is the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the promising generation that powers everything in processing, graphics and energy efficiency. It is a 4nm CPU that runs at 3GHz. The graphics chip is attached to it. adreno 730and in this model 8GB RAM LPDDR5. The internal memory on this occasion is 128 GB of high-speed UFS 3.1 type, but it is not expandable.

The rear is dominated by its triple 50 MP main camera signed by Sony with wide angle and macro lens. It is capable of recording shake-free 4K and 8K with optical image stabilization, and slow-motion at a spectacular 1,920fps. In the hole in the screen we have the 32 MP front camera signed by Samsung. Their battery goes up to 4,500 mAha standard figure currently in the high range of Android and that has fast charging at 67 W, wireless (50 W) and reverse (10 W). In connectivity we have everything except Jack connector: 5G, NFC, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Dual SIM and GPS.

