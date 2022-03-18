The spectator changes the chip

I have sat many times to see you on the big screen, dreaming of being an actress one day, ”said a grateful Hoyeon Jung in February when receiving the SAG award for best performance in front of the cream of the cream from Hollywood. The actors union made up of more than 116,000 professionals had preferred her performance to that of Jennifer Aniston ( The morning show ) or Elisabeth Moss ( The Handmaid’s Tale ). The same thing happened with Lee Jung-jae in the male category. This double recognition was the consecration of the squid game but also of Korean television fiction as a world reference thanks to Netflix, a trend that continues with titles such as We are dead or juvenile court. What is the secret of success?

“Local authenticity is key in determining the repercussion of content: stories that are liked locally are much more likely to be liked outside their country of origin,” explains Don Kang, vice president of content for the platform in South Korea, speaking to The vanguard . This principle, however, was going to be skipped on Netflix with the survival series. “We were about to call the series round six because we were worried that the squid game it will only generate interest among Koreans, ”confesses Kang, who is grateful that director Hwang Dong-hyuk asked to bet on the initial title. The attractiveness of production abroad is quantifiable: of the 1,650 million hours viewed in its first month (the best figure in the history of the platform, ahead of The Bridgertons ), “95% of consumption” came from outside South Korea.

Two new caganers created from the Korean TV series ‘The Squid Game’. Comunica.cat

The success of Korean fiction can be understood as the consequence of the proliferation of Netflix with 222 million subscribers and a global strategy, and a culture that has been making its way into the international imagination for some time with K-Pop represented by bands like Blackpink and BTS and movies that went out of the niche like Train to Busan of Yeon Sang-ho or the parasites by Bong Joon-ho, who won the Oscar for best film in 2020. the squid game it was an unforeseen phenomenon but paradoxically it was also inevitable. “In recent years, I think people are seeing and appreciating a different perspective of Korean narrative that continues to show themes that are not only peculiar to Korean society but to society as a whole, such as social injustice, morality, mortality, friendships and relationships, value systems, gender and wealth inequality,” says the vice president of content.

From the anti-capitalist thriller, successes are chained one after another. the horror series Hellbound led in November. the space The silent sea It was placed in first position in December and in January another bombshell emerged: We are dead , a teenage zombie series that is already the third most watched non-English speaking series in the history of the platform and that holds the record for weekly consumption in 2022 with 236 million hours. And now Kim Hye-soo is grabbing the spotlight with juvenile court .

“Korean content is becoming the center of the global entertainment trend and our data clearly says so: its number of hours of viewing has multiplied by 6 between 2019 and 2021,” warns Kang. The question is no longer if they will be able to launch more phenomena from the Asian peninsula, but what will be next. The world public has changed the chip.