The specter of Chernobyl is causing markets to sink. Russia closer to the crash

One cannot go in an obstinate and opposite direction. The markets are dominated by a unique and basic thought, a primordial instinct in which the watchword survival was the trigger yesterday for the great flight from equities. It is yet another Black Friday in the history of the stock exchanges, but this time it is branded by the collapses in Europe, where the risk of a nuclear catastrophe is more felt than elsewhere after the Russian attack on the Enerhodar nuclear power plant. From Milan (-6.2%) to Berlin (-4.4%), from Paris (-4.97%) to London (-3.2%), the lists have crumpled up like papier-mâché, sacrificing 393 billion euro of capitalization.

On the lists there is no glue that holds, not even a positive reaction to the decision taken by Switzerland, increasingly less neutral, to block the accounts of the oligarchs. The hypothesis that the US and the European Union manage to oust Moscow from IMF funding, from which it received 14 billion dollars last year, also slips away. If anything, the news that Moscow’s probability of default is at warning levels is frightening, with credit-default swaps on Russian five-year debt soaring to 1,584, a value that implies an implied probability. insolvency of 67%. Bloomberg explains what is happening among investors with an alteration in liquidity. So high, that it causes exaggerated price movements as soon as decent sized orders are launched. The bitter analogy is this: the distance between supply and demand is the same that separates Putin from other leaders. And that doesn’t bode well.

Also because the downside is the continuous upward movement of raw materials. Unstoppable and threatening like the rolling of oil barrels above 114 dollars in the Brent format (+ 3.7%) and over the 111 threshold in the WTI label (+ 3.7%). And it could be just a taste of what could happen in the coming weeks. Jp Morgan assumes crude oil prices at $ 180 if Russian supplies are cut off for a full year. A catastrophic scenario that would add to the already out of control gas prices, which in Amsterdam rose to 188.35 euros per megawatt hour (+ 17%) after Reuters reported an interruption in methane flows in the Yamal pipeline connecting Russia. to Europe and Turkey. In addition, the increases in wheat prices continue to blow on the flames of inflation, the prices of which have reached the record price of 400 euros per ton, with an increase of 38% in a week. But this is not a win-win game. Everyone forgives. If JP Morgan makes it clear that the Russian economy risks a collapse worse than that seen after the debt default in 1998, Moody’s stresses that “the escalation of the military conflict would put Europe’s economic recovery at risk”. Christine Lagarde is expected to be tested by fire next week: she will have to say clearly what the ECB intends to do.

But there are those who look beyond the near future. Freight Waves, the organization focused on freight transport, foreshadows the real possibility of “a bifurcated global economy, in which geopolitical alliances, energy and food flows, currency systems and trade routes could divide”. This will imply a rewrite of supply chains, with companies focused on prioritizing reliable, higher-cost suppliers that pass on to consumers. In other words, goodbye to the global market: back to the little ancient world.