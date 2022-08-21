The speech and the hornet’s nest (?)

Judging by the reactions on networks and in other media – not because of the rain that fell, which had its positive side – President Luis Abinader would not have done as well this time in Santiago, as in previous outings, with the presentation of reports of his first two years of management, in the northern scenario that former presidents Juan Bosch and Salvador Jorge Blanco used at the time. And it would not be strange, based on the experience that – coinciding with the reactivation of the different political-partisan projects with a view to the next electoral event – governments generally, no matter how good they are and what they do, in the second year they come into a stage of decline and wear, in many cases insurmountable. Hence the premise of many, politicians or not, that in times of crisis it is difficult for a government to repeat itself. How to come out afloat and keep power or how another team takes the reins of the country from 2024, will depend on the work and the acceptance that the incumbent ruler retains, if he seeks re-election; of how the government dealt with the crises, criticisms and progressive claims that arise along the way, and of a number of factors and circumstances involved. President Abinader’s speech, which, despite the much water, lit several fuses, was a political speech. Was it the idea? Hence the comparisons that unleashed the hornet’s nest, especially with the Metro and the extensions of the UASD (¿). It is understood that, with the rendering of accounts, which corresponds to February 27, the “flag” was also given to start the campaign, which could give rise to the concrete preparations for re-election. And the latter, as there are disastrous precedents, could be a source of distraction that would work against the success and sanity of government management, because some officials are too happy and lose perspective. If it happens, and there would be all the risk, they would end up doing the opposite, what they criticized, while failing to commit to ethics and “change” with what the PRM and President Luis have the word pledged with the country. Whether or not the ruler of the data from the latest Research survey, which places Leonel leading the opposition with 47% and with a 30% preference, and him with 29%, in a technical tie, makes it clear in his speech in Santiago who sees and chooses the leader of the People’s Force as his political adversary with a view to the 2024 process. That was seen to come, due to Fernández’s position and because Abinader, despite blunders and the “picazos” issue, retains good acceptance, higher than that of the PRM.