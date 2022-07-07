The Spice Girls, including Victoria Beckham, would meet for the first time in ten years, for the 50 years of Ginger | People | Entertainment

The last time the Spice Girls were on stage together was on August 12, 2012, during the closing ceremony of the Olympics. The brief meeting was the most talked about, but – according to rumors – Victoria Beckham agreed on the condition that it would be the last time she would do it, in order to preserve the group’s legacy.

Beckham has so far stood by his decision. The pop band returned in 2019 as a quartet for a short but successful tour of British soil; There was talk of extending the tour to other countries, but with the arrival of the pandemic, the plans came to nothing.

Now, the five ‘racy girls’ could finally get together on stage, albeit in private. The reason, according to The SunIt’s Geri Halliwell’s 50th birthday, this coming August. ‘Ginger Spice’ will be the first of the group to reach five decades of life.

The British media states that for this special birthday, Halliwell invited Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm and Victoria Beckham to the luxurious celebration in a mansion located near David and Victoria’s house. “It’s going to be an amazing night,” a source told TheSun.

Halliwell – who is married to Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner – is reportedly planning to give a short speech before inviting her teammates up on stage to perform one of her great songs.

“The girls are eager to get together and the plan is for all five of them to sing Happy Birthday and take the stage to join Geri in a number, possibly wannabe. “One of the girls turning 50 is a big deal – they all want to mark the occasion in style, and getting together after a decade seems like the perfect time,” the source added to the outlet.

Until now none of the components of the Spice Girls has referred to the possible meeting and it is not the first time that the British media have rumored about a meeting of the five components. The same was said for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in 2018, or more recently for the celebrations for the 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II on the British throne, and in neither of these two events did such a reunion occur.

Mel B and Melanie C attended Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding with actress Nicola Peltz last April; Halliwell and Bunton were also invited, but excused themselves for different reasons.

The group, formed in 1994, has sold more than 100 million records, for which it is designated as the girl band most successful of all time.

But in addition to the sales of his music and the gigantic merchandise, the British band is considered a feminist icon, which inspired popular singers such as Adele, Sam Smith, Beyoncé, Lily Collins or Billie Eilish; and that opened the way for groups like Girls Aloud, Little Mix, Fifth Harmony or Blackpink. (AND)