the spies that inspired James Bond

What to know about the Agent 007 saga, the true story behind the fiction in the cinema: the spies who inspired James Bond.

From piloting an underwater Lotus to fighting in space with laser guns, the James Bond we’ve seen in the movies is a figment of the Hollywood imagination. But there is something that goes beyond the legend and the collective imagination. An episode that has never been fully clarified.

It is said that a secret agent actually emerged from the ocean and took off his wetsuit to reveal a tuxedo underneath. The character as originally envisioned by author Ian Fleming is much more grounded in reality. In fact, while Bond isn’t a true historical figure, the agent has some real-world inspirations.

It all goes back to Fleming himself, apparently. Before creating Bond in 1953, Fleming was a British naval intelligence commander during World War II. The author was a personal assistant to Admiral John Godfrey, director of the Naval Intelligence Division for the United Kingdom.

Did Agent 007 really exist? Between true story and fiction, here’s what to know

Many of the characters in Fleming’s stories are said to be based on his colleagues during the war, including Godfrey, who is widely speculated to have been the inspiration for the director of MI6 in the series. Moreover, Godfrey would not seem to have looked favorably on this thing and would have pointed this out to the writer. The author has drawn influence from prominent ornithologists and, of course, from legendary spies from around the world. Let’s go in order.

The Guardian reports that Auric Goldfinger, for example, was inspired by the well-known Hungarian architect Erno Goldfinger, whom Fleming apparently did not like. When the real Goldfinger – apparently – found out he was the villain in Fleming’s novel, the architect tried to sue the book’s publisher. Today, Bond’s canon extends far beyond Ian Fleming’s writing. But the characters he created, including Bond himself, still bear some striking similarities to the super spies and government investigators that Fleming encountered during his military service.

But what do ornithologists have to do with the James Bond saga? Here is the answer you were looking for. The real James Bond wasn’t a super spy. He wasn’t even a civil servant. James Bond, or “Bond, James,” as you would find him in the piles of your local library, was an American ornithologist. Fleming would have borrowed the name directly from the person concerned.