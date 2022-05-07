The spin-off of “A quiet place” will be released in 2023

a silent place caused a sensation since its premiere in 2018. Directed by and starring John Krasinski, who shared the bill with Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place poses a dystopian future in which the world is invaded and devastated by extraterrestrial beings that are guided by sound, which is why only the quiet can survive. The success led to a second installment in 2021 and now the story grows with a spin-off.

This new project will be called A Quiet Place: Day One and will no longer focus on the Abbot family. As it turned out, the plot will show how these violent creatures managed to land on Earth and end humanity. In addition, Michael Sarnoski, who made his debut as a filmmaker with Pig (2021), starring Nicolas Cage.

The premiere is scheduled for 2023 and although, logically, due to the change of director it will have a different look, from Paramount Pictures they assure that the essence linked to suspense and horror will continue to be present. In addition, it is expected that in the coming months the names of the new protagonists will be announced and it will be defined if any member of the original cast will appear.

For his part, Krasinski remains linked to the project. And although he is not directing this prequel, he is focused on a new sequel that will be released in 2025. It should be noted that the American actor, noted for his work in comedies, received great returns for the first installment of the franchise, since the fact of presenting a practically silent film was novel and managed to cause the terror that the creator was looking for.

And with a low budget of just $17 million, it grossed $340 million worldwide. The eyes of the industry fell on the material of the protagonist of office and immediately the sequel was launched, with almost triple the budget, which suffered several alterations in its release date as a result of the pandemic, but that did not prevent it from breaking box office records. Undoubtedly, a gem of horror movies of this era. (NA)