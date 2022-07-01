The spin off of Grey’s Anatomy that you can finally see on Star Plus

After 18 seasons, the medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo continues to be one of the most watched shows on television. But, have you already enjoyed the spin-off starring Kate Walsh?

We know that 400 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy aren’t enough for any fan of the medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and Camilla Luddington, so this story will probably make you very happy. Thanks to Star Plusnow you can enjoy the spin-off of one of the most beloved characters in the series, we are talking about Dr. Addison Montgomery.

Under the name of Private practicethe series that narrates the life of Montogomery (kate walsh) after leaving Seattle Grace Hospital and moving to Los Angeles, where she begins working in the private clinic of the friends she forged during her marriage to Dereck Sheperd (Patrick Dempsey). There she seeks to rebuild her life after her failed marriage and refocus on her professional career, but her California life is completely different from what she believed.



ABC ‘Private Practice’ is available on Star Plus



In addition to giving us a glimpse into Dr. Allison’s new life, the production also explores the beginnings of another of the characters who is currently in the ranks of Grey’s Anatomy, series that you can see in Star Plusdeals with Shepher’s younger sister, Amelia Shepherd, which is played by actress Caterina Scorsone to date. Offering us the other part of the story that has not been addressed in depth in its main series.



ABC The series also addresses the beginnings of the character of ‘Amelia Shepherd’





Broadcast from 2007 to 2013, with a total of six seasons and 111 episodesthis medical drama will definitely help you quench your thirst for productions created by Shonda Rhimes and the fantastic Shondaland. But, if you think that this is not enough, remember that the 18 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy are also available in Star Plus.