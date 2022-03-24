The spin-off of Maggie and Negan opens the door to their romance

MADRID, 13 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

see to Negan and Maggie working together on The Walking Dead was unthinkable until recently, considering that the villain killed Maggie’s husband Glenn. However, in season 11 they have been forced to understand each other and AMC has already announced that there will be a spin-off titled Isle of the Dead and focused on both characters. The announcement of this new series has left the door open to a possible romance between the protagonists.

Maggie bears a grudge against Negan for Glenn and even swore to get revenge by killing Negan. In season 9 he went to his cell in Alexandria intending to kill him, but he ultimately decided against it, feeling that being in prison was a more appropriate punishment than a quick death.

However, Maggie and Negan ended up spending much of their time the walking dead season 11 working together, even saving each other at various points. While the two are still far from friends, and Negan leaves because he feels he’s still in danger with Maggie, it seems likely that Negan’s feud Negan and Maggie come to an end before the end of the main series. Their friendship seems inevitable, thanks to the announcement of Isle of the Dead, a spinoff that will follow Negan and Maggie in New York City.

As unthinkable as it is the idea of ​​a romantic relationship between Negan and Maggie, There’s a reason fans of the series have discussed this possibility. Actors Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have undeniable chemistry together on screen, something that could very easily translate into romance.

What is known so far about Isle of the Dead is that Negan and Maggie will be basically alone in a walker-infested city, so the two will spend weeks, if not months, relying on each other to survive, leaving the door open for more than just friendship. Maggie may never love Negan the way she loved Glenn.but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t end up at least physically attracted to Negan, especially if he saves his life or that of his son.